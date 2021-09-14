Who Is Nick Schifrin’s Wife? Facts about CBS News Producer, Camilla Schnick

About Camilla Schnick Spouse Nick Schifrin (2019 - now) Children Noah Anthony Rudy Schifrin (born April 18, 2021) Alumni St. Paul’s Girls School, London, University College London, University of Cambridge, City University London Works For CBS News as foreign affairs producer since 2019 Worked for Media Standards Trust (2012) Haaretz in Tel Aviv (2011) Freelancing at Tel Aviv for BBC, Al Jazeera, Deutsche Well (2012-15) Video journalist and breaking news producer for The New York Times (2016-19)

PBS Newshour’s prominent foreign correspondent, Nick Schifrin, has been MIA for a while. But it’s far from bad news. Schifrin has been basking in the newlywed life as well as new parenthood and celebrating his marriage. His followers often ask who Nick Schifrin’s wife is. If you’ve glanced at his social media, you’d catch a glimpse of his longtime girlfriend-turned-wife, Camilla Schnick. She is in the same industry and they met thanks to their jobs. We reveal more about Nick Schifrin’s wife and their relationship here.

Camilla Schnick’s Nationality

Camilla Schnick was born in the United Kingdom. She graduated from St. Paul’s Girls School in London in 2003.

According to her Linkedin, Schnick is fluent in English, Hebrew, French and Arabic. Her skills and career have taken her to Tel Aviv, Israel besides working in London. She is currently based in Washington DC with her family.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin)

Camilla Schnick’s Career

Camilla Schnick completed her BSc in anthropology from University College London in 2007. She then completed her M. Phil in international relationships from the University of Cambridge in 2009. She went back to college in 2011 to earn an MA in international journalism from City University London in 2012.

Her career began around the same time at Media Standards Trust. She had a brief stint with the online editorial team at Haaretz in Tel Aviv in 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berza Simsek (@berzasimsek)

Advertisement

From 2012 to 2015, Schnick was freelancing in Tel Aviv for BBC, Al Jazeera, Deutsche Well and others. She anchored newscasts on multiple platforms on the Israel-Palestine situation.

When she returned to London, she was a freelance producer and journalist for BBC. From 2016 to 2019, Schnick worked as a video journalist and breaking news producer for The New York Times in London.

She has been based in DC since at least 2019. She’s currently a foreign affairs producer for CBS News.

Advertisement

Camilla Schnick and Nick Schifrin’s Relationship and Kids

Nick Schifrin, the foreign affairs correspondent for PBS Newshour, has lived in multiple countries to report from there. He was also based in London in 2012 and later in Jerusalem when he was Al Jazeera’s first foreign correspondent.

He met Camilla Schnick in 2014 when they were both working in Jerusalem. They would meet in Tel Aviv, Paris, London, Washington DC, Istanbul, Athens and many other places during their long international courtship.

18 months into their long-distance relationship, Schnick moved to the US and settled in Washington to be with Schifrin. In May 2019, they were on a trip to Paris where Schifrin proposed and Schnick said yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin)

Camilla Schnick and Nick Schifrin officially married during Thanksgiving 2019 at Washington DC. They had planned a separate wedding reception in Schnick’s homeland for 2020 but the pandemic forced them to postpone it.

Schifrin announced that he and Cam – as she occasionally goes by – are expecting their first child together. Their son, Noah Anthony Rudy Schifrin, was born on April 18, 2021.

Schifrin is absent on air while he is on paternity leave. And he made the most of it. The new parents finally got to have their British wedding on September 4, 2021 at Elmley in England.