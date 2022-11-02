Mary Mays Leaving WKRN: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent the biggest part of her career bringing the weather updates to the residents of Nashville. Now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking queries about where the meteorologist going and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her followers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN.

Mary Mays Exits WKRN

Mary Mays is a native Georgia Peach who graduated with a BS in geography and atmospheric sciences from the University in Georgia in 2010. She went on to earn her Masters in atmospheric sciences from Georgia Institute of Technology in 2012.

She had worked in the campuses and was also a research assistant. She also interned at an Atlanta station. She started her broadcast career in 2012, working for a station in Texas, and later at Florida and Georgia.

She moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2018 where she had been a part of the WKRN News 2 Weather Team since. Not only was she bringing the weather forecasts to News 2 viewers, she was also reporting stories on severe weather and weather impact on the local community.



Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN and news broadcast for good. She wrapped her last day on air on WKRN on November 1, 2022.

Mays is currently engaged to her longtime boyfriend who is only identified as “Rosie” to her Instagram followers. Recently, she’s been offering glimpses into the wedding planning process.

She has not revealed if she has a new job lined up. But it’s unlikely she will be returning to broadcasts any time soon. Mays’ immediate goal is to use the extra time she now has to plan a wedding.

Fortunately for those who admire this meteorologist can possibly run into her in the city. She is staying in Nashville for the near future.