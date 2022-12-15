Meet Magdalena Bellinger, Knicks Star Obi Toppin’s Girlfriend

About Magdalena Bellinger Age 24 Years Birth September 16, 1998 Fredericksburg, Virginia Children Remiel Alise Toppin (born September 11, 2021) Siblings Leia, Annalise Parents Cheryl Bellinger (Mother), Joe Bellinger (Father) Nationality American Alumni George Mason University

Obi Toppin’s recent injury not only has NBA fans speculating about what’s next for him this season, but they are also intrigued about his personal life. The New York Knicks dunking star went public with his relationship shortly before his NBA debut. Since then, Knicks fans can’t get enough of Obi Toppin’s girlfriend, Magdalena Bellinger. The new mom and stepmom has gone from style inspiration to mommy goals. It’s worth noting that she’s well-versed with the athletic life herself. We reveal more of that background in this Magdalena Bellinger wiki.

Magdalena Bellinger’s Family

Magdalena Bellinger was born on September 16, 1998, and is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia. She is one of three children born to Cheryl and Joe Bellinger.

She has two sisters, Leia and Annalise. However, not much else is known about her family.

Magdalena Bellinger’s Education and Career

At Stafford Senior High School, Magdalena Bellinger was a promising soccer athlete. She excelled athletically and academically before she attended George Mason University in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Bellinger majored in integrative studies while on the Go Mason soccer roster. She didn’t play in the 2017 season but played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Bellinger was twice named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Magdalena Bellinger was working on receiving a BS with a focus on pre-physician assistant studies and intended to work in the medical field in the future. She also dabbled in a bit of modeling before graduating in 2021. However, her current work status has yet to be revealed.

Magdalena Bellinger and Obi Toppin’s Relationship and Kids

In March 2020, Dayton Flyer’s basketball star Obi Toppin was collecting records and awards on the court. He was named A-10 Player of the Year that month.

Magdalena Bellinger made their relationship Instagram official with a picture from that occasion. Toppin forewent his final two seasons of eligibility and was selected by the New York Knicks in the 2020 NBA draft. Bellinger has also been based in New York since.

Bellinger and Toppin announced they’re expecting their first child together (Toppin’s second) in April 2021. Their daughter, Remiel Alise Toppin, was born on September 11, 2021.

Obi Toppin has a son, Daniel, from a previous relationship. Daniel’s mother’s identity is not public. Toppin’s son features in Bellinger’s Instagram with Remiel.

Moreover, Daniel and Remiel have their individual Instagram pages run by their parents, of course.