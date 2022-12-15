Meet Baseball Player Brandon Belt’s Wife, Haylee Belt

About Haylee Belt Age 34 Years Birth June 24, 1988 Lufkin, Texas Spouse Brandon Belt (2010-present) Children Greyson, August Siblings Shelby Lowery Parents Gary Stephenson (Father), Kimberly Stephenson (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Hudson High School

Brandon Belt (aka Baby Giraffe, Sparky, and Captain) is a baseball first baseman and a free agent. The scope of his accomplishments is beyond description. The MLB star has a thriving family life, as well. Brandon Belt’s wife, Haylee Belt, is his high school sweetheart. Together, they have created a fantastic family unit. There is, however, a striking lack of information regarding Brandon Belt’s wife. So this Haylee Belt wiki provides a comprehensive look at the life of the baseball player’s wife.

Haylee Belt’s Family

Haylee Belt (nee Danielle Stephenson) was born on June 24, 1988, to Gary Dwayne Stephenson and Kimberly Sue Stephenson. She was born and raised in Lufkin, Texas, alongside her younger sister, Shelby Lowery.

Her dad is an assistant director at Carroway Funeral Home, while her sister is a hairstylist at Studio 319 Salon & Boutique in Hudson.

Haylee Belt and Brandon Belt’s Relationship and Kids

Haylee and Brandon Belt studied at the same school, Hudson High School. They dated for a long time before getting married on December 3, 2010, in their hometown Lufkin, Texas.

The couple appears to value privacy in their romantic relationship. As such, there is minimal information available about them.

The power couple have two kids. Their first son, Greyson Ellis Belt, was born on August 27, 2014. Meanwhile, their second son, August Belt, was born on July 9, 2018.

Brandon Belt’s wife frequently attends her hubby’s matches with both sons.

The couple’s oldest son is a huge baseball fan, which bodes well for the development of the next Belt ballplayer.