Libby Offutt Wiki: Facts About Thaddeus Moss’ Mother and Randy Moss’ Ex-Partner

LSU Tigers starting tightend Thaddeus Moss is blazing a path to the NFL much like his Hall of Famer dad, Randy Moss. After he led the Tigers to victory against Clemson in the 2020 CFP Championship, the attention is on Thaddeaus and his parents. While Randy was having a proud dad moment at the game, his wife slipped under the radar. Randy Moss’ wife is Lydia Griffith Moss, but she is not Thaddeus and his siblings’ mother. Randy’s ex-girlfriend, Libby Offutt is the mother of their five biracial children. They reportedly never married but she’s still mistaken as his wife and she also seems to have a close relationship with her children’s father. Our Libby Offutt wiki sheds more light on Randy Moss’ ex and Thaddeus Moss’ mother.

Libby Offutt Is from Virginia

Libby Offutt was born in November 1975 and hails from St. Albans, West Virginia, not far from Randy Moss’ hometown of Charleston. Libby, who also goes by Elizabeth, and her two sisters, Angela and Jennifer were raised by their parents, Margarette and Frank Offutt in St. Albans.

Libby attended St. Albans High School, the same school her mother and sisters graduated from. Frank Offutt passed away in 2012 and is survived by his wife, daughters and grandchildren.

Offutt and Moss Have Five Children

Libby and Randy were high school sweethearts and were together for many years. They were still in high school when their first child, Sydney was born. In fact, Offutt shared a throwback picture of their prom with baby Syd.

The Moss kids inherit the athletic genes of Randy, who was a track and field, football and basketball athlete in high school. Sydney, a talented basketball player who was named a two-time WBCA Player of the Year and NCAA DIII All-American, was appointed assistant coach to the St. Thomas University, Florida women’s basketball team in 2019.

Sydney was raised by her mother and maternal grandparents while Randy’s NFL career took him places. She has an estranged relationship with him, especially when he left her mother. She claims she doesn’t have contact with him and he doesn’t attend her games.

Their second child, Thaddeus was born on May 14, 1998 when Sydney was four years old. Thaddeus is, of course, making a name for himself as a top NFL prospect while at LSU.

Their youngest son, Montigo “Tigo” Moss was born on June 28, 2019. Tigo is also showing football prowess akin to his father and brother.

Senali, their second daughter was born on March 24, 2004 and is also a basketball player. Their youngest child, a daughter named Sylee Moss doesn’t feature prominently on her parents’ social media yet.

This Hello Kitty-lovin’ proud mom often displays her adoration for her kids on social media. But she doesn’t shy away from posting about her ex either.

Randy Moss married Lydia Griffith in 2015. In Libby’s throwback photos however, she and Randy got engaged sometime in the ‘90s. She’s even seen sporting a ring in old photographs.

In an old profile on Randy, Libby even expressed her frustration of being mistaken as Sydney and Thaddeus’ nanny in the media. Back then Libby’s mother said “Just flash that ring at ’em. They’ll figure it out.”

That same profile recalled an incident where an argument between Randy and Libby escalated. They were charged with domestic battery, although they both claimed that it was merely an argument between a couple.

They broke up before they’d walk down the aisle and there was no official reason behind their separation. But Libby’s posts related to him, as recent as 2019, are a mix of cryptic shade-throwing and love for the father of her children.

Replying to one of the comments on her Instagram, Libby said that Randy left her and her kids when she was pregnant with Sylee. Libby alludes that Randy may have cheated on her which led to their breakup.

He allegedly told her he was engaged to another woman. (Though Libby doesn’t name her, the comments indicate she’s referring to Lydia.)

Offutt Worked as a Waitress

The domestic battery charges on Randy and Libby and his history of legal problems made teams iffy about selecting the Marshall University wide receiver. Nonetheless, the Minnesota Vikings chose to set aside his history and selected Moss in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Libby and her parents were extremely proud of Randy back then for overcoming his problematic past. It was also around that time that Libby would be misidentified as his children’s nanny.

Libby was no nanny. She used to waitress at Hooters before dedicating most of her time to motherhood. She also worked as a cashier at a 7-Eleven and was a sales associate at HomeGoods.

Now Libby is back in St. Albans and spends a lot of time with her kids if her Instagram is anything to go by. Her current occupation is not known.

