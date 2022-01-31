Kendall Plessinger Wiki: Facts about Aaron Plessinger’s Wife

About Kendall Taylor Age 30 Years Birth September 5, 1991 Georgia Gender Female Spouse Aaron Plessinger (October 12, 2019 - Now) Children Hadley (born on March 12), Jake Scott Plessinger (born on July 30, 2018), Savannah Lauren (born on March 29, 2021) Siblings Kaydie Taylor, Cody Taylor Parents Richard Taylor (Father), Susan Taylor (Mother) Nationality American

Aaron Plessinger’s rough run in the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross has motocross enthusiasts also wondering who is cheering for him. Aaron Plessinger’s wife, Kendall Plessinger, has been a staple at his races, and is often the one providing updates on the rider’s health. While their social media followers get glimpses of this couple often, Kendall is still a low-key presence. So Aaron’s fans want to know more about who his wife is, which we reveal in this Kendall Plessinger wiki.

Kendall Plessinger’s Family

Born Kendall Taylor on September 5, 1991, she is a native of Georgia. She is one of three children born to Richard and Susan Taylor. Kendall and her siblings, Kaydie and Cody Taylor, grew up in Senoia.

Her father Richard helps run the family business, Taylor Exterminating, founded by Kendall’s grandfather, Charles Taylor. His social media indicates that he, too, is a motocross enthusiast.

Kendall Plessinger and Aaron Plessinger’s Relationship

Aaron Plessinger proposed to his girlfriend, Kendall Taylor, at the 250SX Showdown in May 2018. They married on October 12, 2019, a week before Aaron participated in the 2019 Monster Energy Cup. They reportedly put their honeymoon on hold until the racer was done with the season.

Kendall Plessinger’s Children

Kendall has a daughter, Hadley, born on March 12, 2010, from a previous relationship. She gave birth to her and Aaron’s first child together, a boy named Jake Scott Plessinger, on July 30, 2018.

Hadley and Jake were part of Kendall and Aaron’s wedding. Aaron appears to be a doting father figure to Hadley.

Their youngest child, Savannah Lauren, was born on March 29, 2021.