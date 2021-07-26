The country is mourning one of its finest pilots in history. Dale “Snort” Snodgrass was synonymous with the F-14 that became a buzzword in the ‘80s with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun. But the late Tomcat legend is often called the real “Maverick” for his accomplishments as a fighter. Snodgrass tragically died in an airplane crash on July 24. As more details are awaited, tributes and condolences continue to pour in. Many youth also want to know more about who Snort was and the legacy he leaves behind. We pay tribute to this eminent pilot with a bio on Dale Snodgrass.

About Dale O. Snodgrass Age 72 Years Birth May 13, 1949 New York Death July 24, 2021 Spouse Cynthia West Children Holly West Pearce (step-kid), Jeffery West (step-kid) Job Fighter pilot Alumni University of Minnesota

Dale Snodgrass’ Death

Dale O. Snodgrass was born on May 13, 1949 and hails from New York. He passed away on July 24, 2021, at the age of 72.

A single-engine airplane crash on Saturday at Idaho’s Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport reported one fatality. The deceased was identified as the plane’s pilot, Dale Snodgrass.

The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the cause of the crash.



Snodgrass is survived by his wife, Cynthia, and two stepchildren. Cynthia and her kids confirmed the news of his death on their social media pages with tributes to him.

Snodgrass, whose call sign was “Snort,” leaves behind a decorated legacy in the skies. Among the many paying tribute to the illustrious pilot was NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.

Dale Snodgrass’ Early Life

Snodgrass grew up in East Long Island, New York. His father was a pilot himself.

The senior Snodgrass served as a marine aviator during the World War II flying F4U Corsairs in the Pacific. He was later a Grumman engineering test pilot who introduced his son, Dale to flying.

Before he was flying, Snodgrass was cutting through water as varsity swimmer in his youth. He would later attend the University of Minnesota on an NROTC scholarship, earn his BS in biology in 1972 and entered Naval Flight Training the same year.



Dale Snodgrass’ Career

Dale “Snort” Snodgrass is considered one of the greatest pilots in the country’s history for good reason. His experience spanned 26 years with over 4,800 hours of flying, the highest time in the history of Tomcat pilots.

He began his military career in 1974, when the F-14 was a relatively new airplane. He was the first of the low-time pilots to land an F-14 on a carrier both day and night. Only four years later, he became a certified Top Gun instructor.

Tom Cruise’s iconic blockbuster, Top Gun, released in 1986, a year after Snodgrass was named Navy’s Fighter Pilot of the Year. The movie’s fans were drawn to the F-14s at the heart of the plot and Snort reportedly helped the filmmakers with a little flying.

Snodgrass retired from his military career in 1999. He was counted among the elite group of pilots who are allowed to fly with active duty pilots in air shows.

Though not an active fighter pilot, he still flew airplanes after retiring. He had turned to a new job that still connected him to his old profession being the chief pilot and VP of deployed operations for Draken International, a contractor service of tactical air fighters for the military and defense industry.

Dale Snodgrass’ Wife and Children

Dale Snodgrass was married to Cynthia West till his demise. The couple’s residence is in Florida.

Cynthia has two adult children from a previous relationship. Her daughter, Holly West Pearce, lives in Texas with her husband and kids. Her son, Jeffery West, is in Ruidoso, New Mexico where he runs a few businesses.