Stacy London, the star of TLC’s What Not to Wear, was dating Mark Riebling in the past. But she began 2020 by coming out as bisexual and revealing her girlfriend of a year, Cat Yezbak. They met when London was going through a difficult time but are going strong for over two years. London and Yezbak make an adorable couple on social media and an inspiration for the reality star’s LGBTQ+ fans. They are eager to know more about who Cat Yezbak is and what does she do. So we reveal more details about Stacy London’s girlfriend in Cat Yezbak’s wiki.

Cat Yezbak’s Family

Catherine “Cat” Yezbak was born on November 9, 1979. She is the only child of Charles Yezbak Jr. and Alice “Appie” Yezbak.

Cat’s family is based in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Her father, Charles Yezbak, is of Lebanese/Syrian descent and her mother, Alice Yezbak, is Irish.

Charles Yezbak has a dental practice in Uniontown. His late sister, Mary Louise Yezbak Chomiak, had a special bond with her niece/honorary granddaughter, Cat.

Cat Yezbak’s Career

Yezbak has a BFA in acting from Ithaca College. She has since pursued a broad entertainment career in New York.

She was a member of the Flea Theatre’s resident acting company, BATS. Her work there included plays like Polly Draper’s Getting Into Heaven and A.R. Gurney’s O Jerusalem.

She has acted in stage productions like Medea Machine, Man Equals Man and The Elephant Calf. She has had minor on-camera appearances in How I Got Lost, Parker & Maggie, The Impossibilities, 600 Hours, and Celebrities to Go.

Her Instagram bio states she is also a voice-over actor.

Yezbak is also a musician on the side. She was lead singer of the Brooklyn-band band, Caution Candy. Currently she performs with a band called Local Woman.

Cat Yezbak and Stacy London are co-CEOs of Small Beautiful Things, a concierge gifting service based in New York.

Cat Yezbak and Stacy London’s Relationship

The recent years in Stacy London’s life have been eventful, to put it simply. While battling chronic illnesses, health struggles, financial troubles, and mental health issues, the What Not to Wear star lost her father, Herbert London, in 2018.

Dating was far from her mind at that time. But that changed when she met Cat Yezbak at a fundraiser for Cynthia Nixon’s gubernatorial bid.

They wouldn’t go on a date right away as London’s father was ailing with heart disease back then. They however kept in touch and Yezbak had been an emotional support to her while she was taking care of her father.

Herbert London passed away in November 2018. Yezbak was present at his funeral. A month later Stacy and Cat when on their first date and have been together since.

The following year, the TLC star came out to her fans in a lengthy Instagram post on December 31, 2019. London came out as bisexual and made her relationship with Cat Yezbak publicly official.