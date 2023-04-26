Meet Yan Gomes’ Wife and Atlee Hammaker’s Daughter, Jenna Gomes

About Jenna Hammaker Gomes Age 34 Years Birth November 9, 1988 California Spouse Yan Gomes (2012-present) Children Brooklyn Gomes (born May 2, 2014), Greyson Atlee Gomes (born March 4, 2017), William Yan Gomes (born January 29, 2021) Siblings Erica, Alesa, Christa, Annalee Parents Jenny Hammaker (Mother), Atlee Hammaker (Father) Address Knoxville Nationality American Alumni University of Tennessee

Yan Gomes is winning over Cubs fans this season. And he’s reached this far in his MLB career thanks to a legendary connection to the league. That connection is Yan Gomes’ wife, Jenna Hammaker Gomes. The catcher got invaluable advice from Jenna Hammaker’s famous father that furthered his pro-baseball career. Jenna and Yan Gomes also had the example of her parents as they balanced their marriage and parenthood with Gomes’ career. We trace their relationship history in this Jenna Hammaker wiki.

Jenna Hammaker Gomes’ Family

Jenna Miyake Hammaker was born on November 9, 1988, in California. If that last name rings a bell, it is because Jenna is indeed MLB royalty. She is the daughter of Atlee Hammaker, the San Francisco Giants icon.

Charlton Atlee Hammaker was a pitcher who played in the MLB from 1981 to 1995. He spent the majority of his career with the Giants but also played with the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, and Chicago White Sox.

Advertisement

Atlee Hammaker and his wife, Jenny Johnson raised their five daughters in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jenna grew up alongside her elder sister, Erica and her younger sisters, Alesa, Christa and Annalee.



Alesa played basketball at Berry University. Annalee played softball and basketball at chose the latter to play at Kansas State University and Lipscomb University.

Apparently, Atlee Hammaker advised his daughters to not date a baseball player. However, he ended up with two baseball-playing sons-in-law. Not only is Jenna married to Yan Gomes, but the youngest Hammaker, Annalee is also married to a minor league baseball player, Josh Rollette.

Jenna Hammaker Gomes and Yan Gomes’ Relationship

Brazilian-born Yan Gomes moved to Florida with his parents when he was in his teens. He played college baseball at the University of Tennessee. When he was a sophomore, a teammate introduced him to freshman psychology major, Jenna Hammaker in 2008.

It was love at first sight for Yan. Jenna, however, took her dad’s advice initially and ignored him.

Advertisement

Atlee Hammaker didn’t want his daughters to date athletes or ballplayers and deal with a stressful relationship of their partners being on the road. Jenny Hammaker was not keen either having experienced the baseball wife life while baseball monopolised her husband for 12 years.

Advertisement

But Jenna is the self-proclaimed “rebel” among Atlee’s daughters. She was always dating athletes though her dad didn’t care for it.

Eventually, Yan Gomes’ persistence won over Jenna. Her parents, not so much.

What won over the MLB legend was Gomes’ potential. When his daughter was getting serious with the baseballer, he picked his Tennessee connections to ask about Gomes and was impressed by what he heard.

Advertisement

Gomes didn’t know that Jenna’s dad was an MLB All-Star. When he did find out, he would seek Atlee for advice and they bonded over that.

With the Hammakers’ blessing, Gomes proposed to Jenna in 2011. Yan Gomes and Jenna Hammaker married on October 6, 2012 in Knoxville.

Jenna Hammaker Gomes and Yan Gomes’ Kids

Jenna and Yan Gomes welcomed their first child, a girl named Brooklyn on May 2, 2014. Brooklyn is the first grandchild of Atlee and Jenny Hammaker.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla’s Wife, Camai Mazzulla

Their son, Greyson Atlee Gomes, was born on March 4, 2017. The youngest, William Yan Gomes, was born on January 29, 2021. Jenna, Yan and their children have a permanent residence in Knoxville.