What Happened to Orlando’s WESH News Anchor Luana Munoz?

WESH 2 News’ Luana Munoz is a popular anchor in Orlando, and its residents look forward to her newscast every weekend. Naturally, viewers wondered what happened to Luana Munoz when she was MIA from her weekend newscast. However, the anchor announced she was going on leave and recently wrapped up her last broadcast. Here’s an update for those wondering where is their favorite anchor, Luana Munoz.

What Happened to Luana Munoz from WESH?

Luana Munoz is a bilingual journalist of Afro-Cuban and Afro-Puerto Rican descent. She earned a degree in political science with an emphasis on American politics and international relations from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2006.

After graduation, Luana served as a production assistant intern with CNN in Washington D.C, later moving to positions in Greater Los Angeles and Torrance, California. The two-time Emmy-winner anchored her first show when she joined KQTV in 2009.

After that, Luana worked in FOX40 News in Sacramento, WAVY-TV 10, Hampton, Virginia, and KTBS. While in Hampton, the anchor also got an opportunity to work as public relations specialist at Hampton University.

Luana came to WESH 2 from KTBS 3 News in Shreveport, Louisiana, where she anchored mornings and middays. She also won two Emmys while working for KTBS.

The anchor, who has more than 15 years of experience in the media, connected well with the WESH viewers when she moved to Florida. Therefore, when she was MIA this weekend, her fans wondered what had happened to Luana Munoz.

Luana and her husband Larry are expecting their first child, and she revealed it would be a boy. The anchor announced her pregnancy on August 2022 and said, “On my 40th birthday God blessed me with the one gift I always wanted So grateful to finally join the motherhood club”.

Her fans won’t see her on the broadcast for a while as Luana takes a break. She wrapped up her last show on March 16, 2023 before going out on maternity leave. And her coworkers surprised her with a sweet baby send-off on her last day.

Orlando residents are excited to welcome the baby and hope they’ll see Luana back on WESH 2 News soon.