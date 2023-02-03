What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.

Natalie Herbick’s Education and Career

Natalie Herbick, who grew up in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Pennsylvania, received her degree from the University of Pittsburgh. In her final year of college, she interned at KDKA-TV CBS Pittsburgh.

After that, Herbick worked as an anchor, reporter, and producer at WTOV-TV’s NBC 9 in Steubenville, Ohio. She worked there for over five years before relocating to Cleveland and joining the FOX 8 News crew.

Herbick is the co-host of New Day Cleveland with David Moss. And due to the overwhelming success of the show, it was extended to two hours in September 2022.

People love watching Herbick, who has inspired many people with her grace and charm. As a journalist, she has covered the news in politics, crime, and human interest. But now, the anchor has made an important announcement regarding her health during a live broadcast on February 2, 2023.

Natalie Herbick Taking a Break for Treatment

Natalie Herbick has been diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. She sat down with Stefani Schaefer to share the news. Since it was caught it early, her prognosis is very good.

Dr. Anna Chichura, a surgical oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Breast, also discussed Herbick’s prognosis on the broadcast. She said women who have early-stage cancer have a very high survival rate.

Ever since Herbick’s mom was diagnosed with cancer that isn’t easily detected, the anchor has made it a priority to undergo regular screenings and preventative exams. So she gets a mammogram every year, and that’s why the early diagnosis was possible.

The anchor got emotional while talking about the diagnosis, but she is also very upbeat about the future. Herbick also spoke about her mom, who died four years ago due to ovarian cancer. She’s come out of this experience stronger than before.

Moreover, Herbick stresses the importance of regular check-ups as a preventative measure. She hopes that women hearing about her experience would encourage prioritizing their health.

Natalie Herbick will be off for a few weeks for her treatment. After a few more medical tests, she will likely have surgery within the following week. Generally, it is encouraged to take at least three weeks off of work.