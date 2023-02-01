What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.

Why Is Henry Rothenberg Walking with Cane?

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Henry Rothenberg began observing the News Channel 3 weather team at WREG-TV while still a junior in high school. He spent most of his mornings following Todd Demers.

Rothenberg attended the University of Missouri. While there, he joined the Mizzou Storm Chase Team and traveled the plain states searching for storms.

He landed his first job in the media industry at KMIZ-TV’s ABC17 News. From there, the meteorologist worked at KPLR-TV in St. Louis, WPTY-TV (now WATN-TV) in Memphis, and Columbia’s WACH-TV.

In 2016, Rothenberg joined WTVF-TV. And since then, NewsChannel 5 viewers have relied on him for weather updates.

The multiple Emmy Award-winning meteorologist was recently seen using a cane and a knee brace during his weather forecasts on air. This led NewsChannel 5 viewers to wonder what happened to Henry Rothenberg.

The meteorologist had a skiing accident in South Lake Tahoe from January 22 to 25, 2023. He was there to attend Operation Sierra Storm, a leading national weather conference.

Rothenberg attempted to learn to ski for the first time there but met with an accident. His x-ray revealed a seagund fracture, and 75% of those also have a torn ACL. He also had an MRI on January 28, 2023.

On January 26, 2022, Rothenberg shared a picture with meteorologist Jim Cantore. The photo shows his brace and crutches from the conference.

Henry Rothenberg resumed the broadcast and appeared with Brianna Hamblin and Jennifer Kraus on January 28, 2023. He plans to keep doing his weather broadcasts unless the doctor advises against it. However, the meteorologist may go on an actual vacation in a week and will rest then.