Tyler Seguin Is Engaged! Meet the Dallas Stars Pro’s Fiancée, Kate Kirchof

Tyler Seguin put a ring on it! And it feels like only yesterday fans were making up rumors about the Dallas Stars centre’s romantic history. Kate Kirchof is the stunner identified as Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. While she sets her social media on private, Seguin offers very little tidbits about their relationship on his social media. It’s not nearly enough for his fans who crave more details on the girl who snagged the NHL pro. So we reveal who Tyle Seguin’s wife-to-be is in this Kate Kirchof wiki.

Kate Kirchof’s Family

Katherine Anna Kirchof was born on May 10, 1998 and hails from Wilton, Connecticut. She is one of three daughters born to Pam Pothier Kirchof.

Kate’s elder sister, Madeleine Kirchof, is based in New York. Their younger sister, Grace Kirchof, is a student at SMU too.

Kate Kirchof’s Education and Career

Kate and her sisters are alums of Wilton High School. After graduating from there in 2016, Kirchof moved to Texas where she attended Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. She received her BBA in management in 2020.



Before that, she had professional experience working as a social media manager for a Dallas-based restaurant and was also briefly a sales associate at a boutique. In 2019, she did an internship at a healthcare organisation in Spain.

Kirchof has been employed by Allegis Global Solutions since 2021. She is currently a program specialist based in Dallas.

Kate Kirchof and Tyler Seguin’s Relationship

When Tyler Seguin was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Dallas Stars in 2013, NHL fans made up wild speculations about the reason behind this move. Some claimed that Seguin had an affair with former teammate, Nathan Horton’s wife and that’s why both players left the Bruins.

This rumor was completely baseless. Nonetheless, the NHL fan community on social media was keenly interested in Tyler Seguin’s love life.

Seguin doesn’t give much away on his social media but fans noticed Kate Kirchof at Dallas Stars games in the recent years. The few appearances Kirchof made in his Instagram Stories confirmed they are dating.

On July 17, Tyler Seguin proposed to Kate Kirchof in Greece. He shared the news on his Instagram page with clips and photographs from the picturesque proposal.