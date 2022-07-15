Meet Oakley May Dale, New Detroit Red Wings Signee, Mark Pysyk’s Wife

About Oakley May Dale Age 30 Years Birth November 23, 1991 Edmonton, Canada Spouse Mark Pysyk (2017-Present) Children Mylo May Pysyk (born March 24, 2019), Croft Alexander Pysyk (born May 18, 2021) Siblings Brodie Dale Parents Lynn Dale (Mother), Ron Dale (Father) Nationality Canadian Alumni Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

The Detroit Red Wings signed former Buffalo Sabres defenceman, Mark Pysyk and his new team’s fans are eager to know about his family. Mark Pysyk’s wife, Oakley May Dale, has her own NHL connection that goes beyond her husband. The Pysyks have been together for many years, recently celebrated five years of marriage, and welcomed a new addition to the brood. While the NHL pro shares glimpses of his family on social media, Oakley May is a lot more low-key online. The interest in her nonetheless remains and with new fans looking up Mark Pysyk, fans also want to know who his wife is. We reveal his wife’s background here in this Oakley May Dale wiki.

Oakley May Dale’s Family

Oakley May Dale was born on November 23, 1991 and hails from Edmonton, Canada. She is one of two children born to Lynn and Ron Dale.

Oakley recently gained a sister-in-law. Her brother, Brodie Dale, married Hope Kilbach in 2021.

Oakley May Dale’s Education and Career

Oakley Dale was passionate about several things when she was a child. She loved dance, performing, and hoped to be on camera one day.

In high school, she was a competitive hip-hop dancer and also performed in stage productions. When she was 19, she got the opportunity of a lifetime when she was selected in the NHL cheer squad, the Oilers Octane in the Edmonton Oilers franchise. With her fellow Octaves, she participated in various community outreach programs.

Dale went on to attend the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. She studied radio and television broadcasting from 2012 to 2014 and did an internship at the Discovery Channel.

At NAIT, she also got her start with broadcast. She was the entertainment anchor on the campus network, NAIT Newswatch, that aired on CTV2. It doesn’t appear that she is pursuing a broadcast career currently.

Oakley May Dale and Mark Pysyk’s Relationship and Kids

Both Oakley Dale and Mark Pysyk grew up in Sherwood Park in Edmonton. It’s unclear when and how they met and began dating.

They have been together at least since 2012, according to their and their family’s social media posts. Pysyk, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2010 NHL draft, made his professional NHL debut that year and Oakley was performing with the Oilers Octaves squad.

Mark Pysyk and Oakley Dale married on July 7, 2017. And they stopped at a McDonald’s for their dinner after the ceremony.

They are parents to a daughter, Mylo May Pysyk (born March 24, 2019) and a son, Croft Alexander Pysyk (born May 18, 2021).