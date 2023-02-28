Meet Tampa Bay Lightning Tanner Jeannot’s Wife, Keely Jeannot

About Keely Jeannot Age 25 Years Birth September 30, 1997 Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada Spouse Tanner Jeannot Children Jayce Robert Patrick Jeannot Siblings Azlyn, Falynn Parents Michael McCulloch (Father), Jessi McCulloch (Mother) Job Nurse Alumni Saskatchewan Polytechnic

The Nashville Predators traded Tanner Jeannot to the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 26, 2023. The addition of Tanner gave Tampa Bay Lightning, a tenacious player who many believe will give them an extra edge in close games. To wish him well in his upcoming chapter, the ecstatic fans reach out to him and his family. Likewise, Keely Jeannot, Tanner’s wife, took to social media to express gratitude to their fans. Since then, the NHL player’s fans have been curious about his romantic life. Therefore, we reveal the full biography of Tanner Jeannot’s wife in this Keely Jeannot wiki.

Keely Jeannot’s Family

Keely Jeannot was born on September 30, 1997, to Michael and Jessi McCulloch in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. She has two sisters; the middle is Azlyn, and the youngest is Falynn. Both Azlyn and Falynn attend Riffel Royals school in Regina.

Her mom is an indigenous education coordinator, and her dad is a teacher at Regina Catholic School Division. All the McCulloch girls enjoy sports, especially basketball.

Keely Jeannot’s Education and Career

Keely Jeannot (nee McCulloch) earned her diploma in practical nursing from Saskatchewan Polytechnic in 2019. On this occasion, her then-boyfriend, Tanner, wrote a message for her on Instagram, “I am so proud of you! You are going to be a great nurse!”

According to her Facebook page, she has also worked with Saskatchewan Health Authority. Tanner Jeannot’s wife is quite athletic and was part of the Regina Adult Flag Football League.

Keely Jeannot’s Philanthropy

Tanner Jeannot’s wife, Keely Jeannot, supports him in philanthropy too. The Nashville Predators Foundation, along with Tanner and Keely, hosted a Diaper Drive for Mother to Mother on March 8, 2022. Mother to Mother is a Nashville-based non-profit organization that works to ensure that impoverished children in the community have access to basic essential items.

Nashville Predators Foundation, alongside Tanner and Keely, matched donations of up to $5,000 each.

Keely Jeannot and Tanner Jeannot’s Relationship and Kids

Keely and Tanner have been together since 2017; however, how they first connected is unknown. To celebrate their union of three years, the NHL player wrote in 2020, “3 years with this amazing girl! I’m the luckiest guy in the world to have the most caring, hardworking, and supportive person I know by my side. Thank you for everything you do!”

Tanner’s first post about Keely was in November 2017. Since then, the couple has been together in everything. In July 2021, Tanner went down on one knee in front of her and proposed to her by the scenic Rawson Lake in Kananaskis, Canada. While sharing the news about his engagement on social media, Jeannot said, “A day that I will remember for the rest of my life. Can’t wait to spend the rest of it with you!”

Within two months, the couple took to social media to share another fantastic news of Keely’s pregnancy. And on March 26, 2022, their son, Jayce Robert Patrick Jeannot, was born. At that time, Tanner was nearly 2000 miles away in Vegas to play Nashville’s final contest of a three-game trip. But his wife went into labor pain, and he had to leave the game to rush for Nashville. This was the longest flight of his life.

After the birth of his son, the player said, “What a crazy 48 hours it’s been! Welcome to the world, Jayce Robert Patrick Jeannot! 7 pounds 11 ounces and I’ve never felt a love so big. I am so proud of his mama for doing such a great job bringing him in! I can’t wait to see the man you become!”