Meet Seattle Mariners 2B Kean Wong’s Wife, Kumaikalani Wong

The Seattle Mariners have recently signed baseball second baseman Kean Wong to a minor league contract. So, he will join his older sibling, Kolten Wong, in spring training. Now that fans will finally see the Wong brothers playing together, they’re keen to know more about the younger Wong’s private life. Kean Wong’s wife, Kumaikalani Wong, is his high school sweetheart. So we reveal more about her in this Kumaikalani Wong wiki.

Kumaikalani Wong’s Family

On September 15, 1995, Kumaikalani Wong was born to Skosh and Nadine Pomroy. She was raised in Hilo, Hawaii, alongside her sister, Kayla Moffett, and her brother, Kalai Pomroy.

Kumaikalani Wong’s father worked for Aloha Airlines for 25 years before retiring. Meanwhile, her mom is a housing administrative assistant at the County of Hawaii.

Wong’s brother, Kalai, graduated from Kamehameha Hawai’i High School. On April 16, 2014, he won the Big Island Interscholastic Federation golf meet.

Kumaikalani Wong’s Education and Career

Kumaikalani Wong (nee Pomroy) went to Hilo High School and graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo College of Arts and Sciences in 2018. And in Spring 2018, she also received Dean’s list recognition.

Then-boyfriend Kean Wong shared an appreciation post for her when she graduated and said, “Just want to say congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on graduating college!! I’m so happy for you and what your future holds. hope you have a good day and enjoy your graduation. I wish I could be there love you.”

Moreover, Kean Wong’s wife, Kumaikalani Wong, is also a model. She appeared in Mauna Loa’s commercial in 2013. Likewise, she has also appeared on the cover of This Week magazine many times.

Kumaikalani Wong’s current work status is unknown.

Kumaikalani Wong and Kean Wong’s Relationship

The Wongs have known each other since high school, as they both went to Hilo High. They attended their school’s prom as each other’s dates and have been in a relationship since January 2013.

To celebrate their eight months anniversary on August 28, 2013, the baseball player wrote in a post, “Happy 8 months baby. Its been so much fun being with you for this long you make me happy every single day even though we are miles and miles away we still find a way to have fun and love each other thank you for everything”.

In 2015, Kean Wong called his then-girlfriend his support system and said, “Thankful for this girl in my life!! Without her I wouldn’t know what to do with myself”.

Kumaikalani Wong consistently attends her husband’s baseball games and cheers him on. Continuing their love for each other, the high school sweethearts got engaged in December 2020 and married on January 7, 2022.

Wong’s bride also performed an elegant and hypnotic hula dance during their wedding. It’s a heartfelt way to express your love to your partner at your wedding.

On their first anniversary, the baseballer wrote in a post, “Thank you for being the perfect partner. Happy 1st anniversary.”