Syan Rhodes was off from the broadcast for the last four weeks, prompting viewers to wonder about her whereabouts. They wrote her emails and comments and even called wondering where Syan Rhodes is. However, the favorite weekend anchor of Houstonians has now shared the bittersweet news of her departure. Syan Rhodes is leaving KPRC in April 2023. Find out more about her exit from KPRC here.

Syan Rhodes to Leave KPRC

Syan Rhodes was born and raised in Sunnyside and Third Ward. She graduated with a journalism degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

She was fascinated by journalism right from middle school when she read Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s All The President’s Men from her parent’s library. She was astounded by the significant and influential work of journalism.

Over the course of her more than 20 years in the field of journalism and communications, Syan has earned an Emmy and a regional Edward R. Murrow.

After working with Hearst Television in Florida from 2007 to 2014, Syan returned to Houston in 2014 and began working for KPRC. Syan has extensive knowledge of Texas and national politics, having covered both fields and participated in the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

Syan has spent the last nine years documenting the lives of locals in Houston who have been affected by various social problems.

Rhodes was absent from the broadcast for a month, leaving fans wondering where she was. But now she has given an update on her social media. She recently became a licensed foster parent; therefore, she took some time off to get acquainted with the little one.

Syan has also made an important decision about her career as she begins a new journey together with her little one. The anchor has decided to exit the station. Yes, Syan Rhodes is leaving KPRC 2 News; this is her last week at the station.

Syan further said in her social media statement, “It has been a blessing to come back to my hometown and serve my community as an advocate for truth and a voice for the voiceless. I am forever grateful for how you have embraced me and supported me for nearly 9 years, welcoming me into your homes, literally and figuratively, to tell stories that matter.”

So, What’s next? Syan has not revealed her next adventure. She states, “I am beyond excited for what’s next, more on that to come. For now, I hope to see you tonight at 10.”