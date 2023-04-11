Virginia Sports Anchor Nathan Epstein Leaving WAVY TV 10

Nathan Epstein has been covering the sports scene in Virginia for a decade. But now the sports reporter is stepping back from the sidelines—Nathan Epstein is leaving WAVY TV 10 this month. Since then, WAVY News 10 viewers have been wondering where Nathan Epstein is going and if he will leave the sports media industry. Read on to find out what Nathan Epstein said about his departure from WAVY TV 10.

Nathan Epstein to Leave WAVY TV 10

Nathan Epstein grew up on WAVY-TV as a native of Norfolk, Virginia. His first time walking through the station’s doors was in 2010 as an intern while attending Longwood University.

In 2011, he received a BA in Communication Studies and Mass Media. Epstein immediately began his broadcasting career at WDAM 7 News in Laurel, Mississippi. He was part of a two-person sports department where he conceptualized special segments and covered a Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Epstein returned to his hometown and WAVY News 10 in 2013. He’s anchored from the studio, reported on the sidelines of games, and produced acclaimed sports programs for the station since then.

Nathan Epstein’s Sportswrap has been Norfolk’s weekend staple for a decade. He’s been in sports media long enough to see some athletes go from high school freshmen to college grads and pros. But now, Nathan Epstein is leaving WAVY TV 10.

On April 10, the sportscaster announced that this would be his last week at the station. Epstein’s last day on the air will be April 16, when he does his final coverage for Sportswrap on Sunday.

Epstein is not only leaving his hometown station, but he will also step back from the broadcasting industry.

Advertisement

“I’ve decided it’s time for a new chapter,” he wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

Virginia’s sports fans have flooded the sports reporter’s social media with heartfelt messages. They’re grateful for his work highlighting athletes and sports locally and enjoyed his insight.

Also Read: Shreveport Meteorologist Joe Haynes Leaving KTBS-TV StormTeam 3

However, Epstein has yet to respond to the messages and reveal his next career move. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled on his social media for further updates.