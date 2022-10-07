Stuart Feiner Leaving Barstool Sports: Meet “The Source” and His Family

About Stuart Feiner Age 61 Years Birth January 31, 1961 Farmingdale, New York Spouse Sandra Feiner (1988-Present) Children Sean, John, Alex, Ryan Siblings Late Les Barry Feiner Parents Late Claire Fay (Mother), Howard F Feiner (Father) Nationality American Job Handicapper Owns Stufeiner.com Alumni Weldon E Howitt Highschool, Farmingdale High School, Nassau Community College Works For Barstool Sports Advisors

Stuart Feiner’s departure from Barstool Sports was met with an immediate deluge of comments once the news was posted on Twitter. He had a great run at Barstool Sports, and his content always attracted fans’ attention. After the blog’s listeners learned Stuart Feiner is leaving Barstool Sports, they had many questions. The announcement caused much concern among people. They are curious about what he plans to do next. We reveal his decision and family details in this Stuart Feiner wiki.

Stuart Feiner’s Family

Stuart Feiner was born on January 31, 1961, in Farmingdale, New York, to Claire Fay and Howard F. Feiner. His father is a retired army officer and did two tours of Germany while serving in the army. His mother passed away on Saint Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2002.

He had one sibling, Les Barry Feiner, who died 16 years ago. According to Feiner, his dad never wanted an autopsy, so the exact cause of his brother’s death is unknown.

Stuart Feiner married his childhood sweetheart, Sandra Feiner, on March 12, 1988. They have four sons, Sean, John, Alex, and Ryan. The oldest, Sean, was born on December 24, 1988, and Ryan was born on February 10, 1995. Alex is the third child, while John is the youngest son.

As my time with @barstoolsports is coming to an end, I want to acknowledge what an amazing Man, Husband, Father, Friend, All around performer @BarstoolBigCat is. He does everything so effortlessly that u take for granted that he is the best to ever do what he does. THE BEST EVER. pic.twitter.com/hxzV46PKg9 — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) October 6, 2022

Stuart Feiner’s wife got pregnant with their first son on their honeymoon in Italy. And his late brother is the godfather of his first son.

Stuart Feiner’s Career

Stuart Feiner went to Weldon E. Howitt Middle School in Farmingdale and Farmingdale High School from 1976 to 1979. He earned a business associate’s degree in 1983 from Nassau Community College in Uniondale, New York.

Expert handicapper Stu Feiner tops the charts everywhere. He has worked as a sports advisor since 1982. He owns Stufeiner.com and is nicknamed “The Source” for his accuracy and expertise.

Feiner also works for America’s premiere blog website and digital media company, Barstool Sports Advisors, with co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Dan Katz. His accomplishments include his national radio show, Stu for the Money, and his memoir, Betcha I Can!

The handicapper announced his departure from Barstool Sports Advisors on October 6, 2022. A tweet by Dan Katz confirmed that Feiner is retiring from the show.

Katz says in his tweet, “Gonna miss you @StuartFeiner. Sorry you had to retire. It was a great run. Maybe we can do one last episode next week before you leave.”

On September 30, 2022, Feiner hinted about his exit in his post. He said he might go on a vacation for two months as his wife is retiring in June, and September might be his last working month.

Stuart “The Source” Feiner claims that tomorrow’s show will be their best work. So, stay tuned for it!