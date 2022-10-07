Andrew Gundling Leaving “TMKS”: Where Is the ESPN Radio Host Going?

Andrew Gundling is one of the voices on ESPN radio that sports fans look forward to. However, the sports analyst is stepping away after over a decade on ESPN New York. Andrew Gundling is leaving The Michael Kay Show on 98.7 ESPN New York. This announcement was met with surprise and confusion by TMKS listeners. They want to know if ESPN is changing up The Michael Kay Show and where Andrew Gundling is going next. Find out what’s known about the sports radio host’s departure from WEPN-FM.

Andrew Gundling Exits The Michael Kay Show

Andrew Gundling graduated from Syracuse University in 2006 with a BA in Speech Communication and Rhetoric. While there, he was a sports director at WJPZ-FM.

He joined WEPN-FM 98.7 ESPN New York in 2007 and has been part of the sports media empire since then. He has been a head producer for The Michael Kay Show since he joined but also did on-air work.

Advertisement

In 2014, Gundling began hosting the podcast, Caught Offside, under the ESPN umbrella. He covered soccer analysis on the podcast and became increasingly popular.

I’ve learned more than I can put into a tweet from Andrew, and am grateful I had the chance to work with him these last two years. He will be missed by everyone on TMKS, but I am super excited for him and his new opportunity https://t.co/Lm5JeLeNj3 — Anthony Pucik (@AnthonyPucik) October 6, 2022

On October 6, Michael Kay announced that Andrew Gundling is leaving The Michael Kay Show. He expressed his gratitude to Gundling for the last 15 years. And the farewell, although sudden, seemed abrupt to regular listeners.

Advertisement

TMKS fans have been speculating recently that ESPN is bringing changes to the show or possibly canceling it, but nothing has been confirmed. Rumors have also been circulating that Gundling was let go by WEPN-FM. This, again, is an unfounded rumor.

Advertisement

One of the show’s crew members, Anthony Pucik, hinted that Andrew Gundling is leaving The Michael Kay Show for a “new opportunity.” Neither Pucik nor Gundling have revealed further details, and Gundling has limited activity on social media.

Also Read: Lindsey Jensen Leaving KNDU-TV: Where Is the Yakima Reporter Going?

Gundling or ESPN haven’t outlined what happens to the Caught Offside podcast either. They can only anticipate further updates from Andrew Gundling in the near future.