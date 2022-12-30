Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?

Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s reportages during the pandemic and before that. Now this Emmy-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on Daybreak naturally want to know where is she going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from the station here.

Sonia Azad to Exit WFAA

Sonia Azad received her bachelors degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and her masters from Northwestern University. In her initial professional broadcast career, she was a general assignment reporter at KGTV San Diego from 2008 to 2009.

Her resume also boasts experience at Chicago and Washington news stations as well as international correspondence at Hague and in India. Her special, “Passage to India” won an Emmy in 2011.

The globetrotter has been based in Texas since 2009 when she was at Houston’s KTRK. From there, she came to WFAA in 2015.

We have a week of special Health Checks on @WFAADaybreak at 5:30a & 6:30a to celebrate! 🧡 #iamup pic.twitter.com/6xqoV4U8L0 — Sonia Azad (@SoniaAzadTV) December 26, 2022

Sonia Azad has reported on conflicts and refugees internationally but health and wellness has been center stage in her career. She’s not only a certified yoga instructor and seasoned marathoner, she’s got extensive knowledge about and experience with workout trends.

Health and medical organizations have acknowledged her coverage of topics like egg freezing, medication recalls, and more. Azad also stays up to date in the health field with courses for journalists.

Previously Houston and now Dallas residents associate integrity and credibility to Sonia Azad’s reporting. That’s why it dejected them when she announced her exit from WFAA.

Azad broke the news on Christmas on her social media with a heartfelt statement thanking Dallas for all the love and support it has given her in the past seven years. Viewers can catch up with her on “Health Check” in her final week on WFAA Daybreak before her last day on air.

Sonia Azad is moving to a new venture in 2023. She has not yet revealed what’s next for her yet. She has hinted that she might be leaving Dallas but hasn’t confirmed it yet.

Azad will stay connected to her followers, old and new, through her official website as well as her online yoga and meditative classes. Keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further updates on Sonia Azad.