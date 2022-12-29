Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?

With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.

Dane Wurmlinger to Leave KMTR

Born and raised in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Dane Wurmlinger graduated from Northern Michigan University in 2018. After getting his start in community and professional theatre, Wurmlinger realized early on in life that he was meant to tell stories.

Wurmlinger got his first job in Ishpeming, Michigan, as an anchor and reporter for WBUP ABC 10 in 2017. He moved to Eugene in February 2019 when he joined KVAL-TV, where he got to know the city by anchoring, reporting, and producing newscasts for the station. And in June 2021, he became the morning news anchor at KMTR.

His three years with KVAL/KMTR-TV in Eugene, Oregon, gave him a chance to perform different roles around the station group. So, he got the opportunity to explore new places and grow in his career.

Now, the anchor has announced his departure from NBC 16 News. Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR-TV in December 2022, and his last day will be December 30, 2022. The anchor is also leaving Eugene, Oregon, to start a new adventure in the south.

Wurmlinger has accepted a job offer within his company and will transfer to a new station in Tennessee. He is moving to Chattanooga to be the co-anchor of Good Morning Chattanooga on WTVC NewsChannel 9 and FOX Chattanooga.

NBC 16 paid a warm farewell to the morning anchor as he begins his new adventure. Dane Wurmlinger also did the newscast together with weather anchor Genevieve Melzer for the last time this week.