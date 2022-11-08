Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.

Where Is Joe Holden?

Joe Holden earned a BA in English and Communication from Radnor, Pennsylvania’s Cabrini University in 2002. After graduating, he joined WPHL-TV in Philadelphia as an assignment editor.

From 2003 to 2005, the anchor worked as a reporter for WVIR-TV’s NBC29 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After that, he joined WBRE-TV in Pennsylvania as an investigative reporter until 2013. That same year, Holden became the reporter and weekend anchor for WPXI Channel 11 News.

The reporter joined KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia in 2016, serving loyal viewers on weekends since then. However, he was MIA the past weekend, leading viewers to wonder if Joe Holden was leaving CBS3.

Holden himself has confirmed that he is not leaving the station. Instead, he is leaving the weekend anchor desk to take on the role of chief investigative reporter and anchor at CBS3 Philly.

Before the end of the year, Holden will be working full-time on the kinds of stories that will be change-makers.

With Joe Holden’s promotion, a new anchor, Aziza Shuler, joins the CBS3 Philadelphia news team. Aziza will anchor the weekend evenings from now on as a multimedia journalist three days a week.

Aziza Shuler comes from Spectrum News 1 in Los Angeles, where she was a multimedia journalist. She made her debut on CBS3 Philadelphia on November 5, 2022.