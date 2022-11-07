Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will take her away from Pittsburgh too. They especially want to know if she will continue in the broadcast field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI here.

Melanie Gillespie to Exit WPXI

Melanie Gillespie was born and raised in Bridgeville, not far from Pittsburgh. She graduated from the South Fayette School District before attending Kent State University. She received a degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in sports administration.

Gillespie had a stint in West Virginia’s WVVA before returning to Pittsburgh where she initially worked at WJAC. She joined WPXI in 2015 and has been a part of the news team here since. She is the Westmoreland County Bureau Chief reporting on all occurrences in the county.

Melanie Gillespie’s most lauded works were her coverage of the Jerry Sandusky scandal and the 10-year anniversary of Flight 93. Over time, the native Pittsburgher has become a favorite of Channel 11 viewers.

It’s been a riiiide! Thanks so much to @jaxelburgh for the nice article reflecting on my time at Ch11 and my next step! —> https://t.co/nSueX4Vje1 — Melanie Gillespie (@WPXIMelanie) November 4, 2022

Which is why they were dismayed when she announced her departure from the station. Her last day on air at WPXI is on November 11.

Melanie has no intention of leaving her old stomping grounds. But she is stepping away from the broadcast studio for now for a job which allows a relatively better sleep schedule.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office tapped into the media veteran as their new spokesperson. She begins her new role as a public information officer from November 14.

“It’s bittersweet,” Gillespie told a local outlet. “I’m sad to leave because I do enjoy my job, and I love the people. There are so many aspects of the job that I love. … I’m excited to transition into something that’s more consistent and with better hours than what we have in news.”

As much as WPXI viewers will miss her on Channel 11, they are glad she is staying in the city. And her new role might get her a few media appearances too. Ziccarelli has already revealed what will be on top of Gillespie’s to-do list in her new job and that includes launching the country’s new Crimewatch platform.