Marsha Augustin Leaving WENY: Where Is the New York Reporter Going?

Marsha Augustin has been responsible for bringing all the latest news coverage to the Twin Tiers region of New York for two years. But this native New Yorker is already a beloved part of the local community. And now she’s moving to the next step of her career. Marsha Augustin announced she is leaving WENY in New York in December 2022. Naturally her regular viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Horsehead. Find out what Marsha Augustin said about leaving WENY here.

Marsha Augustin Signs Out of WENY

Bronx-born and raised, Marsha Augustin graduated from Fordham University with a BA in communications. She followed it with an MS in broadcast journalism and digital media from Newhouse at Syracuse University in 2020.

When the pandemic broke, Augustin was in Washington DC as a news associate covering stories on COVID-19 for Nexstar stations. She was also following the presidential campaign buzz on Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Marsha Augustin got her first job as an anchor and reporter when she joined the award-winning team at WENY in December 2020. She’s since reported during the weeknights and weekend newscasts, interviewed and spoken to local authorities, and presented local and national news to Horsehead residents.



Many of her followers predicted she will advance farther in the journalism field and it’s coming true. Marsha Augustin revealed she has received the opportunity to work in a bigger TV market through her official social media pages on December 28.

She expressed her gratitude for all the love and support her colleagues at WENY and the Twin Tiers community gave her during her two years in Horsehead. She has hinted that her next job will not be based in the region.

Also Read: Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

Augustin hasn’t revealed when is her official last day on air at WENY or where her next broadcast job is. Keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further updates from her.