Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

Megan Mitchell has been a bright spot on WLWT on weekend mornings. The reporter, who has almost 2 million TikTok followers, literally brightens up the day of her followers in Cincinnati. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions. They especially want to know if Mitchell will be leaving Cincinnati too. Thankfully for her followers, the anchor has solved most of their queries. Here’s what Megan has to say about her departure from WLWT.

Megan Mitchell Exits WLWT

The native of Brookfield, CT, graduated with a B.S. in broadcast journalism from Emerson College in 2014. While in college, she worked for student-run broadcast news WEBN-TV and interned with NBC Universal Media, LLC.

After graduation, Megan got her first job as a morning news anchor and reporter at KFYR-TV in Bismarck, North Dakota. The National Association of LGBTQ Journalists (NLGJA) recognized Megan’s work for her documentary, Two-Spirit Native Americans, by awarding it first place among all local news stations nationwide. She also bagged first place in the Eric Sevareid Awards for that documentary.

Advertisement

Megan became a weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter for WLWT News 5 in 2016. The LGBTQ+ influencer anchors the highest-rated morning show, News 5 TODAY, every weekend. She has received a Power of Her award for LGBTQ+ advocacy from the Human Rights Campaign of Cincinnati.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by megan mitchell (@megan.mitchellll)

Advertisement

She received an Emmy in 2020 for her reporting on teen suicide. The TikTok star with 1.8 million followers bagged Best TV Anchor and Best Journalist by the Best of Cincinnati Awards in 2022. Also, she finished in third place for the Cincinnatian of the Year, barely behind Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Fiona the hippo. She was also named a 2022 LGBTQ+ TikTok Trailblazer.

Advertisement

The reporter recently got a tour of White House holiday decorations from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The chance to talk to Dr. Biden one-on-one is her most significant career moment.

But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT, and her last day on the broadcast is January 1, 2023. The anchor announced her departure in October 2022 and will be moving to Dallas in January. There, she accepted the position of weekday morning anchor for the Dallas TV station WFAA.

Also Read: Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?

Advertisement

About her new television role, Mitchell said, “she will focus specifically on LGBTQ+ stories in Texas during a time when a number of pieces of legislation and rhetoric are hitting the state.”