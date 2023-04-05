Kaitlyn Shive Leaves WTVQ: Where Is the Kentucky Anchor Going?

When Kaitlyn Shive joined WTVQ around the pandemic, she was promoted to weekend anchor within just six months. People enjoyed her professionalism and presentation. However, the anchor has now decided to put the mic down and instead go behind the scenes. Yes, Kaitlyn Shive is leaving WTVQ; in fact, she recently wrapped up her last day on the broadcast. But the viewers still have some unanswered questions; they are curious to know where she has gone and if she has left Kentucky too. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her exit and the new job.

Kaitlyn Shive Joins WDRB in Louisville

Kaitlyn Shive graduated from Ohio University in 2018. She was the first-ever brand journalist intern for the Copperheads Baseball Organization. Moreover, the anchor has also worked as an entertainment news host for the TV broadcast, Straight Up from 2014 to 2018.

Shive was also a multi-journalist with WOUB Public Media while in university. Although she has worked in front of the camera, working behind the camera has always fascinated her. Hence when she got the chance to work as a production assistant with WLWT-TV, she grabbed it and stayed there for seven months.

Advertisement

In April 2019, Kaitlyn Shive began her broadcast career in Joplin, Missouri, when she became a news reporter and anchor at KOAM/FOX14. After almost two years, she moved to Lexington, Kentucky, and joined WTVQ as a reporter. However, she was promoted to a weekend anchor position within just six months.

In her two-year stint at the station, Shive managed high-profile situations, including breaking news and research-driven stories. Therefore, when people learned that Kaitlyn Shive was leaving WTVQ, they were naturally saddened.

Furthermore, Kaitlyn wrapped up her last day at the station on March 20, 2023. And now, she has decided to work behind the scenes and pursue her love for producing the news. Shive joined WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, as their new 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. producer and completed her first day on the job on April 4, 2023.

Also Read: Stephanie Mead Leaving WISH-TV: Where Is the Indianapolis Meteorologist Going?

Advertisement

According to the former WTVQ anchor, it’s time for more stability, more work-life balance, and new adventures. So, Kaitlyn is still in Kentucky but said goodbye to Lexington.