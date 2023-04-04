Stephanie Mead has made the morning news in Indianapolis exciting to watch and listen to. The fact that a larger market hadn’t rushed in and snapped her up yet astonished them. Sadly, for them, now their worst fear has come true. Yes, Stephanie Mead is leaving WISH-TV for a new adventure that will take her away from Indianapolis. Read on to learn more details about her next adventure.

Stephanie Mead to Exit WISH-TV

Raised in Chicago, Stephanie graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2013. Before that, she honed her skills and interned with WTVO-TV Channel 17 and worked as a weather anchor at Northern Television Center in the university.

Mead started her television career in Twin Falls, Idaho, when she became the weather anchor and reporter at KMVT-TV in 2013. After over a year, she moved to WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and continued there until 2017.

Following that, Stephanie Mead joined the Storm Track 8 team of WISH-TV in April of 2017. In Central Indiana, where the weather is notoriously difficult to predict, Stephanie is your best bet. And she earned the credibility of best forecaster from her followers too.

However, the meteorologist has now shared the bittersweet news of her departure. Stephanie Mead is leaving WISH-TV for an exciting opportunity in Detroit. She will be headed to FOX in Detroit, and this will be her last week at WISH.

Her last day on the network is on April 7, 2023; after that, she will move to Detroit and join award-winning meteorologist Derek Kevra.