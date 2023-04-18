Is Terre Haute Weekend Meteorologist Everett Lau Leaving WTHI-TV?

The people of Terre Haute, Indiana, look forward to Everett Lau’s late-night broadcast on weekends. They appreciate the hard work and effort that he puts in for them. However, the meteorologist has revealed that April 17, 2023, was the last day of his weekend night program. Does that mean Everett Lau is leaving WTHI-TV, or will he be switching to a different time slot? Find out more about this from the meteorologist right here.

Everett Lau Wraps Up Last Night Broadcast

Everett was raised in the Wabash Valley, with Paris, Illinois, serving as his hometown. He actually grew up on L&A Family Farms, the site of the sunflower maze.

Lau earned a degree in geography and minors in broadcast meteorology and earth science from Eastern Illinois University.

While he was a student, Everett worked as the lead meteorologist at WEIU-TV, the university’s PBS-affiliated TV station. Additionally, he hosted the weather, news, and occasionally sports segments for the award-winning news show News Watch.

Illinois Broadcasters Association acknowledged his work with the Student Silver Dome Award for best tv weather and the Student Awards of Excellence from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Everett is also referred to as The Prairie Press’s “Weather Wizard,” a title that he earned in 2014 after beginning to write weekly predictions and weather features for the daily in Paris.

Lau, who grew up watching News 10, appears on WTHI-TV every weekend at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. It’s been exactly a year and a half since he has been covering weekend shows.

However, the meteorologist announced his last day on Sunday’s weekend night show. This has given rise to rumors that Everett Lau will leave WTHI-TV.

But Lau is not leaving the station; actually, his shift is being adjusted, but it’s still with the weekenders. Now, you can see him on News 10 This Morning at 8/7c with Caitlin and on News 10 at 6 am with Kit and Marty on weekends.