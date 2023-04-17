Is Lansing Anchor Taylor Gattoni Leaving WILX News 10?

The people of Mid-Michigan love to see Taylor Gattoni’s smiling face on the weekends. However, the newscaster has revealed that April 16, 2023, was the last day of her weekend morning program. Does this mean Taylor Gattoni is leaving WILX News 10, or will she be switching to a different time slot? Find out more from the anchor herself right here.

Taylor Gattoni Wraps up her Last Morning Broadcast

Taylor Gattoni has always been a talkative person who likes hearing and sharing other people’s stories. She graduated in broadcast journalism from Michigan State University in 2021.

Before that, Taylor interned with WJBK-Fox 2. She was also the executive producer for Spartan Sports Report for more than three years and a feature writer for Sports Illustrated for ten months. It was here that she got the chance to hone her skills before entering her professional career.

Advertisement

In 2021, Taylor began her journalism career at WSBT22 in South Bend, Indiana. About a year and a half later, she returned to the Lansing area and began working for News 10 Today as a reporter and anchor. She anchors the weekend morning edition of News 10 Today and reports in the mornings on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Grateful for the morning teams @wilxtv. 🌟❤️

Today marked my final show for the weekday and weekend morning shows. Bittersweet. I am excited to share what’s next… but for now we gotta keep it a secret 🤫 For now, please welcome Kellan Buddy to the mornings! ☀️🎉 @kellanbuddy pic.twitter.com/7vk6ufiAVb — Taylor Gattoni (@GattoniTaylorTV) April 16, 2023

Advertisement

On April 16, 2023, Gattoni announced that it was her final show for the weekday and weekend morning shows. She further said, “Bittersweet. I am excited to share what’s next… but for now we gotta keep it a secret not too much longer!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, news anchor Kellan Buddy will replace her on the morning show.

Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has confirmed that Taylor Gattoni won’t be leaving WILX, but she will be moving to a new role Monday through Friday at News 10. So, don’t worry; you will still see her on the anchor desk.

Also Read: Missouri Anchor Morgan Doyle Leaving News-Press NOW

Advertisement

Taylor Gattoni will share the details of her new role soon. So keep your eyes peeled on her social media.