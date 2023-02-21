Destiny Quinn Leaving KVOA News 4 Tucson: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Destiny Quinn is Tucson residents’ favorite news anchor, and they begin their mornings with her bright smile. Quinn, who has competed in various beauty pageants, has now announced her departure from the station. Destiny Quinn is leaving KVOA News 4 Tucson for an exciting opportunity. Naturally, her viewers want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Tucson, too. Find out what Destiny Quinn said about her departure from KVOA-TV.

Destiny Quinn’s Education and Career

Born and raised in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Destiny Quinn graduated with a degree in multimedia journalism from Arkansas State University in 2017. She earned a master’s degree from the same university in 2018.

Quinn was a part of various beauty pageants throughout her college years. She competed in the Miss Arkansas pageant four times, twice placing in the top 10.

Advertisement

In February 2019, Quinn landed her first job as a morning anchor at KAIT-TV’s Region 8 News in Jonesboro, Arkansas. During her time there, she got to stay near her mother, as she is also an anchor and reporter at KAIT Region 8 News. Quinn left the station after two and a half years to join KVOA-TV in Tucson, Arizona.

Destiny Quinn to Exit KVOA

In March 2021, Quinn joined the KVOA News 4 Tucson team and has been anchoring the morning news program since then. However, she announced her departure from the station on February 20, 2023.

Destiny Quinn is leaving KVOA for an exciting opportunity. According to her social media statement, she and her husband are leaving Tucson for their next adventure. Reportedly, her new job has better working hours and is close to her home.

The anchor has yet to reveal where she is heading next, but her mom has hinted about her next job in her social media post and said, “My daughter and son-in-law are on the move. Destiny has landed a new job in a whole different part of the country! This Momma is so proud for her and the anchoring role she will assume at a Gray Television, Inc. station. It’s a wonderful opportunity for her to grow her skills in this industry (and she will be close to many of my friends working in this business).”

Advertisement

Also Read: Angelo Vargas Leaving 13News Now: Where Is the Virginia Reporter Going?

Advertisement

Moreover, Quinn hasn’t yet revealed her official last day and has promised to share the details of her next career move on her social media soon. So keep your eyes peeled for further updates there.