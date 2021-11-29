About Dave Watson Jr. Age 35 Years Birth September 10, 1986 Sri Lanka Gender Male Siblings Malachi Watson (Brother) Parents David Watson Sr. (Father), Shanell Hutchinson Watson (Mother) Nationality American Job Guitarist & Musician Owns BFAM Music Group Alumni Penn State University In Relationship Jazmine Sullivan

As R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan awed at the 2021 Soul Train Awards broadcast on Sunday (Nov. 28), fans were intrigued by her personal life. Her critically acclaimed 2021 comeback album, Heaux Tales, also includes the track “Lost One,” on which she collaborated with her boyfriend. That’s right! Though she’s singing about breakups, Jazmine has been happily in love for many years. Jazmine Sullivan’s boyfriend, Dave Watson, also has a professional relationship with her, and their partnership does produce some addictive hits! Her fans want to know more about who Dave Watson is and what his background is. So we reveal all there is to know about the producer in Dave Watson’s wiki.

Dave Watson’s Family

Dave Watson Jr. was born on September 10, 1986. On Facebook, he mentions he was born in Sri Lanka. His family, however, is based in Pennsylvania.

He is the son of David Watson Sr. and Shanell Hutchinson Watson. Dave’s father David Sr. and brother, Malachi Watson, are multi-talented musicians.

Malachi the Guitarboul is a guitarist and musician based in Philadelphia. David Sr. is also a guitarist and singer.

Dave Watson’s Career

After graduating from George Washington High School, Dave Watson enrolled in the Community College of Philadelphia. According to his LinkedIn, he graduated from Penn State University in 2008 with a degree in audio and recording technology and communications.

Watson is a musician, drummer, singer, songwriter, musical director, producer, arranger, and vocalist. He’s been an artist, producer, and CEO at BFAM Music Group since 2008.

He played keyboard and guitar for Keyshia Cole and drums for Jaheim, Marsha Ambrosius, China Blak, Helen & Terry, and Jaguar Wright.

As a musical director and producer, he’s prominently worked with Jazmine Sullivan and Marc E. Bassy. In recent history, Sullivan and Watson collaborated for the songstress track, “Lost One,” released in August 2020.

Dave Watson and Jazmine Sullivan’s Relationship

It’s unclear when and how they met, but Dave Watson and Jazmine Sullivan have been together at least since 2017. The R&B goddess was the one to make them social media official when she wished Watson a happy birthday in a since-deleted post.

“Haven’t been able to separate since our first date,” the post read back then. “We didn’t know what ‘this’ was, but we knew we didn’t wanna let it go! Then you took this beat-up heart and made it feel brand new again. … So thank you! Thank you for being you! For loving and respecting me daily. You ain’t always real talk, but you’re just real talk for ME! So Hbd … can’t wait to spend all of them looking at you the same way! Love you with all my heart baby!”

Sullivan has since kept their relationship low-key. Nonetheless, both occasionally feature in each other’s social media, confirming that they are indeed together.