Who Is Australian F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo’s Girlfriend?

Daniel Ricciardo’s Met Gala debut is currently the hot topic of discussion. The Aussie F1 driver was caught on camera swooning over Anne Hatheway at fashion’s biggest night of the year. And now many are curious about his love life since his interaction with the A-lister, who admitted to being a fan of the racer. Although Ricciardo usually keeps his private life under wraps, he recently went public with his current relationship. Daniel Ricciardo’s girlfriend, Heidi Berger, has her own connection to motorsports. Find out what that is and more in this Heidi Berger wiki.

Heidi Berger’s Family

Heidi Berger was born in Monaco on April 4, 1997, to Gerhard Berger and Ana Corvo. And her parents were married from 1995 to 2013 before divorcing.

Her dad, Gerhard Berger, is an Austrian former F1 driver with 10 Grand Prix wins among his accomplishments. Meanwhile, her mother, Ana Corvo, is a former Portuguese model.

Heidi’s older sister is Sara Maria Berger. The Berger sisters live in New York City and have often been their mom’s red-carpet dates, making a head-turning combination.

Heidi Berger’s Education and Career

Heidi Berger is currently attending New York University. She is a model and actress with a few acting credits in Portuguese shows.

Berger had a long-running role in the Portuguese telenovela A Única Mulher between 2016 and 2017. And from 2018 to 2020, she played the main character Elisa in Onde Está Elisa?

She also appeared in Trakehnerblut (2017), Meiberger: Chasing Minds (2018), and Três Mulheres (2018-2019).

Heidi Berger and Daniel Ricciardo’s Relationship

Daniel Ricciardo’s love life has been under the microscope throughout his racing career. And recently, he went public with his latest relationship.

He made his relationship with Heidi Berger Instagram official in August 2022, sharing pictures from their hike in California. Australian media outlets claim they’ve been together since 2019, but this can’t be confirmed.

Not long after revealing their relationship, Ricciardo told media outlets, “I’m in love, I got a good thing going, so yeah. I’ve got a good balance in life right now.”

Many were sure he was talking about Heidi Berger. Ricciardo also said he enjoys talking to his childhood hero, Gerhard Berger, about F1.