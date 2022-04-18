Meet Caroline Nava, the Girlfriend of Miami Heat Star, Duncan Robinson

About Caroline Nava Age 25 Years Birth April 7, 1997 Miami, Florida Siblings Elle Nava, Jessie Nava, Jackie Nava, Katie Nava Parents Kim Nava (Mother), Robert Nava (Father) Nationality American Job Account Manager Alumni Florida State University Works For Signature Consultants

As Miami Heat faced off against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, all eyes were on Heat’s young shooting guard, Duncan Robinson. Fans are also inquisitive about the NBA pro’s personal life and ask who Duncan Robinson’s girlfriend is. Caroline Nava and Duncan Robinson almost as long as the Michigan alum’s professional career. There was a brief period where this WAG also the subject of polarising attention. They have since kept their relationship low-key that Heat fans are often curious if Robinson is dating anyone. From the looks of it, this Miami-based couple is still going strong and we provide more insight into their romance in this Caroline Nava wiki.

Caroline Nava’s Family

Caroline Nava was born on April 7, 1997 and hails from Florida. She grew up in a large family and apparently has five sisters, including Jackie, Elle, Katie, and Jessie.

Her parents are Kim and Robert Nava of Miami. They work for State Farm.

Advertisement

Caroline Nava’s Education and Career

Caroline Nava was an outstanding student-athlete as a part of the Pine Crest swimming team. She was later a part of the Florida State University swim team when she began there in 2015.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVquGYtsl2v/

She competed in two seasons, was part of the advisory council, participated in her sorority and campus events. She graduated with a BS degree in professional sales and management.

Nava had a brief job in sales for Vector Marketing. From 2019 to 2021, she was a professional clothier with the Tom James Company. Currently, she is a technical recruiter and account manager for Signature Consultants in Miami.

Caroline Nava and Duncan Robinson’s Relationship

Duncan Robinson and Caroline Nava have been dating at least since 2019. They are extremely private on social media and details of their relationship are vague. Robinson most recently appeared in Nava’s Instagram in February.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Brea Ridgeway, the Girlfriend of Denver Broncos WR, Courtland Sutton

Advertisement

In 2020, pictures from Nava’s Instagram were a hot topic on the Internet as she was reportedly sporting MAGA merchandise. Miami Heat fans were apparently upset by the political inclinations of Robinson’s girlfriend. Neither have discussed politics in public and the pictures have since been deleted.