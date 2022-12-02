For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.

Carley Ford Wraps Up Last Day at WJAC-TV

Carley Ford grew up playing sports for her entire life. After high school, she wanted to continue with sports but didn’t want to play them. So, she figured out that sports reporting was the best way to continue her passion.

After graduating from high school, she pursued a degree in mass communication and broadcast journalism at Virginia Commonwealth University. Ford earned her degree from Full Sail University’s Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting.

While in college, she did an internship with the Tennis Channel and learned several aspects of sports reporting by providing reports both on-air and online. She also provided support to the broadcast team at several NFL games held across the country. In addition, Ford was the sideline reporter for the Orlando SeaWolves professional indoor soccer team and Rollins soccer and basketball teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carley Ford (@carleyford_)

Ford started her career as a sports anchor with the 6 News team at WJAC-TV in October 2020 and relocated to Johnstown, Pennsylvania. After covering sports there for two years, the young anchor has announced her departure from the station. But she hasn’t said what her next job will be yet.

She wrapped up her last newscast on December 1, 2022. The most adoring tribute to her was posted on social media by award-winning sports anchor Crispin Havener and reporter Nicole Fuschino of WJAC-TV.

With this, WJAC-TV is undergoing one more change. Meteorologist Cait Westerholm has been promoted to weekday morning meteorologist after almost two years on weekends.