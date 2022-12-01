Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.

Cynthia Smoot Exits WTVT FOX 13 News

Cynthia Smoot graduated with a BA in Communications from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She has more than 35 years of experience in broadcast journalism and began her career in the industry in radio.

Smoot started her television career in 1981 with WAVY-TV, a television station licensed to Portsmouth, Virginia. After more than three years, she relocated to North Carolina and joined FOX8 at WGHP-TV as a news anchor.

She was a fervent supporter of children’s rights in North Carolina. Smoot received numerous honors for her contributions to issues like teen pregnancy, infant mortality, foster care, adoption, and the position of working women.

After working in North Carolina for 13 years, the anchor joined the news team at WTVT-TV FOX 13 Tampa Bay in 1997. She anchors the 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. newscasts. Chris Cato has been co-anchoring with her for the last seven years.

Cynthia Smoot is a nature lover with a passion for animals. This passion led her to win an Emmy Award for “A Real Life Horse Whisperer,” the story of Monty Roberts, whose non-violent training techniques revolutionized the industry.

The seasoned journalist who has a deep understanding of the local community has decided to retire and enjoy more family time. Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT FOX 13 News and her last day on the air was November 30, 2022. Her co-workers gave her the most loving tribute before she signed off for the last time.

But before wrapping up the news segment, Cynthia Smoot broadcast her favorite story about a unique herd of horses from her favorite location, the Pryor Mountains Wild Horse Range in Montana.