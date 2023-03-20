Callihan Marshall Leaving WSYR: Where Is the New York Reporter Going?

Callihan Marshall has been reporting in the Syracuse area for 2+ years out of a decade-long career. Her outspoken support for families of people with special needs have earned her recognition within the local community. Now she’s ready to focus on herself and her family. Callihan Marshall announced she is leaving WSYR in March 2023. Naturally, News Channel 9 viewers want to know where she is going next and if her new venture would be based in Syracuse or in another city. They especially want to know if she is continuing in the news industry. Find out what Callihan Marshall said about her exit from WSYR here.

Callihan Marshall Wraps Last Day at WSYR

Callihan Marshall has a bachelors degree in broadcast journalism from State Univerity of New York at Plattsburgh and an associates degree in the same from The New School of Radio and Television. In college, she also interned at CBS News and worked in the campus media station.

Marshall first job out of college was at a CBS affiliate in Colorado. After two years, she returned to New York in 2016.

Advertisement

She was a reporter at Utica’s WKTV for four years. At the peak of the presidential elections, she covered Donald Trump’s visit to Oneida County and was on ground reporting during severe weather as well.



From there, Marshall came to Syracuse’s WSYR in December 2020. She’s been a reporter during the weekend newscasts.

On her official social media pages, Marshall revealed on Sunday that she is stepping back from the broadcast scene. Her last day on air on News Channel 9 was on March 19. Her colleagues at News Channel 9 aired a special farewell montage during her final newscast.

After signing off, Marshall said she is transitioning to a more “normal” life. She started in the industry in 2014, at the age of 22, and after almost a decade she is set to leave the hectic schedules behind.

It’s unlikely that she is joining another news station but she did hint that she has something in the works. Whatever’s next for her, it will give her more time for her loved ones.

Advertisement

Family is very important to Callihan Marshall. She is especially close to her sister, Briahna.

Advertisement

Briahna has a chromosomal disorder called Smith Magenis Syndrome (SMS), a cause that is very close to Callihan. She dedicates her time to PRISMS, that aids families of people with SMS and uses her platform to spread awareness on the condition. Her work in this sphere also earned admiration from her followers online.

Also Read: Gina Bullard Leaving KCTV: What Happened to Missouri Anchor?

No matter what Callihan Marshall does next professionally, her followers hope she will continue her amazing work. Keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further updates on her.