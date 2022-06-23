Meet Caitlyn Newton, Purdue Boilermakers Star Jaden Ivey’s Girlfriend

About Caitlyn Newton Age 22 Years Birth November 26, 1999 Terre Haute, Indiana Siblings Gregory Newton, Adam Scott, Caroline Scott, Ryann Scott, Ava Scott Parents Anna Newton Scott (Mother), Donald Scott (Father) Nationality American Alumni Purdue University

Jaden Ivey had a late start in his collegiate basketball career at Purdue University. Nonetheless, he ranks among the most promising prospects for the NBA draft. That is also drawing attention to the Boilermakers star’s personal life. Jaden Ivey’s girlfriend, Caitlyn Newton, is as private on social media as her athletic beau. However, she is making her support for Ivey known and is ecstatic about his accomplishments. She knows how demanding a sports career can be with her own background as an athlete. We reveal more of that in this Caitlyn Newton wiki.

Caitlyn Newton’s Family

Caitlyn Molly Newton was born on November 26, 1999. She grew up in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Caitlyn is the daughter of Donald and Anna Newton Scott. She grew up in a blended family with siblings Gregory Newton, Adam Scott, Caroline Scott, Ryann Scott, and Ava Scott.

Advertisement

Caitlyn Newton’s Education

Caitlyn Newton is a volleyball player from Terre Haute High School. She played club volleyball for Crossroads of America, led her team in kills, set a school record, and ranked among Prep Volleyball’s Senior Aces, all while being on the honor roll. She also volunteered in youth programs through the YMCA and coached little kids in volleyball.

Five years in the making.@Caitlyn_Newton earns her first career 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 honor! 4.75 kills per set

38 total kills

7 total blocks pic.twitter.com/6ODeX94dgD — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 15, 2021

Advertisement

Newton went on to attend Purdue University and was on the Boilermakers volleyball roster from 2017 to 2021, where she built stats and achieved records and academic accomplishments. She graduated with a degree in psychological sciences in 2022.

Advertisement

Caitlyn Newton and Jaden Ivey’s Relationship

Indiana native Jaden Ivey played basketball at schools in Mishawaka and later at La Porte. He committed to Purdue and missed his freshman debut with the Boilermakers due to a leg injury. He has been back on the court since 2021, and his NBA draft prospects are looking good.

Ivey reportedly met fellow athlete Newton at Purdue. It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating.

Also Read: DeAndre Jordan Is Going to Be a Dad! Meet the 76ers Star’s Girlfriend, Bethany Gerber

Advertisement

Both aren’t very active on social media. Nonetheless, Newton has been showing support to her boyfriend on Twitter recently.