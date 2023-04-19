About Bekah Mills Known As Rebekah Mary Mills Age 34 Years Birth April 18, 1989 Kansas Spouse Blaine Gabbert (2021-present) Children Leyton Mary Gabbert (born June 14, 2022) Parents Anita Mills (Mother), Daniel Mills (Father) Nationality American Alumni Circle High School, University of Missouri

Those speculating about Blaine Gabbert’s NFL free agency have some hopeful news. The quarterback is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. So, he might be returning to his home state. Missouri is special to him as he not only grew up and played college football here, but he also met his girlfriend-turned-wife in Mizzou. They recently welcomed the youngest addition to their family and have been balancing parenthood with Gabbert’s training camps, games, and NFL contracts. So, we turn the spotlight on Blaine Gabbert’s wife in this Bekah Mills wiki.

Bekah Mills’ Family

Rebekah “Bekah” Mary Mills was born to Daniel and Anita Mills on April 18, 1989. She hails from Wichita, Kansas, where her parents are still living.

Bekah Mills’ Education and Career

Bekah Mills was an outstanding basketball player at Circle High School. She was a four-year starter and a team captain twice. Moreover, she played volleyball, was on the National Honor Society, and was class and student council president. She graduated from high school as valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA in 2007.

Mills opted to play basketball at the University of Missouri. However, she missed the 2007–2008 season due to a knee injury.

She was a redshirt freshman in the 2008–2009 season. And while playing with the Tigers, Bekah Mills recorded career-high stats, including 16 points in one game.

Mills missed her sophomore basketball season due to the knee injury again. Allegedly, she didn’t continue her collegiate athletic career after that.

A business accountancy major, Bekah Mills earned a master’s in accountancy in 2012 and got a job at KPMG that same year. She started as an audit associate, worked her way to a senior role, and was an audit manager as of 2017.

Bekah Mills is reportedly based in Florida with her husband. However, her current work status is unknown.

Bekah Mills and Blaine Gabbert’s Relationship and Kids

Missouri native Blaine Gabbert played collegiate football at Mizzou, where he met fellow athlete Bekah Mills. They married in Arizona on March 27, 2021, a month after the quarterback won his first Super Bowl ring.

Gabbert announced in June 2022 that they’re parents. And on June 14, 2022, the couple welcomed a daughter, Leyton Mary Gabbert.