Tokyo Jetz Welcomes Baby#2! Who Is the Grand Hustle Rapper Dating Shaquill Griffin?

And baby makes four for Tokyo Jetz and Shaquill Griffin! After the Jacksonville Jaguars released the cornerback in March, Instagram users noticed he was enjoying free agency with his growing family. Grand Hustle goddess, Tokyo Jetz staved off romance rumors to finally go public with her current relationship. Now the rapper and her NFL beau have welcomed the newest addition to their brood. She has grown from humble poetry on social media, to viral fame, and addictive music videos with millions of streams. And she’s making her own niche in fashion too. Shaquill Griffin’s girlfriend is one to keep an eye on and if you aren’t already following her, this Tokyo Jetz wiki will push you to click that follow button.

Tokyo Jetz’s Family and Early Life

Tokyo Jetz was born Shauntrell Pender on October 26, 1994, in Jacksonville, Florida. She later moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she was raised.

Her parents divorced and she mostly lived with her father, her two older brothers, and her younger sister. One of her brothers, Darrell Pender, aspired to be a rap artist too.

Pender’s old social media activity reveals the siblings are tight. One of her brothers helped Shauntrell buy her first car when she didn’t have credit. When she wrecked it along with her brother’s credit, he didn’t even ask for compensation. But Shauntrell made it up to him by buying him a new car in 2020.

Her siblings also dote on Shauntrell’s son. And they for sure will adore her soon-to-be-born younger child too.

Tokyo Jetz’s Career

Shauntrell Pender’s calling was always meant to be music. A rapper and songwriter, her freestyle rap to Yo Gotti’s “DM” was a viral hit on social media.

She went on to release her 2016 mixtape, “Flyy Shit Only.” That got the attention of hip-hop mogul, T.I. who signed her to his record label, Grand Hustle.

Touted as the queen of the Hustle Gang, she toured and performed nationwide with T.I., Young Dro, Trae Tha Truth and other Hustle Gang artists. She released her debut album under the label, aptly titled, Viral in 2017.

While her first album detailed her rise from social media to becoming a bonafide recording artist, her 2021 album, Cancel Culture, was inspired by her scandal at that time. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s disproportionate death and social justice at the forefront, Tokyo Jetz’s insensitive joke got the ire of Internet denizens. She apologized but being at the center of the cancel culture movement led her to creating her album.

Tokyo Jetz’s Relationships and Kids

Tokyo Jetz’s esthetician informed her during a routine wax session that she might be pregnant. The rapper checked and her waxer’s observation was spot-on. Tokyo Jetz’s son, Amir, was born on September 16, 2019.

Tokyo Jetz dropped a single named after her son the day before he was born. It remains one of her most viewed music videos on YouTube.

The rapper is usually low-key about her relationships. Her commitment to keeping the identity of Amir’s father a secret has sparked a few online jokes, including some from Tokyo Jetz.

She was romantically linked to NFL pro, Dalvin Cook. That is, however, an unfounded rumor at best.

The NFL pro she is certainly in a relationship with is Shaquill Griffin. It is speculated that they’ve been together since the cornerback played with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 and she was at her hometown team’s game. They’ve been appearing on each other’s Instagram pages since early 2022.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Amor Kahuna on April 14, 2023. Their loved ones threw a grand homecoming for Amor which Tokyo shared on Instagram a few days later.