Meet Sportscaster Pam Oliver’s Husband, Producer Alvin Whitney

Pam Oliver is one of the few women in the sports broadcasting field lauded for her coverage. The sportscaster is currently in a busy NFL season reporting from the field. But the attention is also on her personal life. The sportscasting veteran is private about her life outside the broadcasting booth, but that only makes her followers curious about her marriage. Pam Oliver’s husband, Alvin Whitney, has probably worked with her on broadcasts, but that’s a lesser-known fact. Get all the details on Pam Oliver’s husband, Alvin Whitney, in this wiki.

Alvin Whitney’s Family

Alvin Whitney was born on April 26, 1962. He hails from Brooklyn, New York, although work keeps him currently in Atlanta, Georgia.

Whitney is the son of Janie Clyde Whitney and her husband. He also has siblings who remain unidentified.

Alvin Whitney was a basketball athlete in his youth. He grew up alongside promising student-athlete Trey Whitfield, who had several college offers lined up. However, Whitfield’s prospects were tragically cut short in a fatal boating accident mere days before he graduated.

The Whitney family and the late athlete’s loved ones established the Trey Whitfield Foundation in his memory. The organization supports other students pursue studies regardless of limitations.

Alvin Whitney’s Career

Alvin Whitney didn’t pursue basketball as a professional career. Instead, he decided to work in the sports broadcast industry behind the scenes.

Whitney’s earliest job was at NBA Entertainment Inc. as an associate producer from 1989 to 1997.

Later, he joined CNN/Sports Illustrated as a field producer from 1997 to 2000. Whitney then worked at Turner Sports and has been a producer there since.

Alvin Whitney had a brief stint producing Friday Night Tykes in 2014. However, he’s been a sports producer at CNN since 2015.

Alvin Whitney’s Relationship and Kids

Pam Oliver and her husband, Alvin Whitney, have been married since 1990. He was previously in a relationship with Vanessa Abukusumo-Whitney.

Vanessa Abukusumo-Whitney is a professional sports media strategist. The former couple are parents to three children—Aiyana, Anissa, and Khalil.

Anissa Abukusumo-Whitney is a model and social media consultant. Aiyana Whitney played pro volleyball on Team USA until 2020 and is currently working in Atlanta.