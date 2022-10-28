Meet Hannah Lewis, Patriots QB Bailey Zappe’s Girlfriend

About Hannah Lewis Age 25 Years Birth October 18, 1997 Texas Siblings Josh, Caleb, Sam, Taylor Parents Debbie Lewis (Mother), Jerry Lewis (Father) Nationality American Job Medican Assistant Alumni Houston Christian University

Bailey Zappe has many New England Patriots fans divided about his skills on the gridiron. But one person in his corner long before he was an NFL quarterback is cheering him on. Hannah Lewis became part of the NFL WAG community when her beau was selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Since then, she’s been drawing the attention of Patriots fans at games and online. They want to know more about Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend. So we reveal her background in this Hannah Lewis wiki.

Hannah Lewis’ Family

Hannah Grace Lewis was born on October 18, 1997, and hails from Texas. She is one of five children born to Jerry Lewis and Debbie Lewis.

Her father, Jerry Lewis, is a medical professional based in Frisco and formerly a collegiate wrestler at Oklahoma. Meanwhile, her mother, Debbie Holland Lewis, operates a med spa business.

Advertisement

Hannah Lewis was raised in Plano alongside siblings Josh, Caleb, Sam, and Taylor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Lewis (@hannahlewis1)

Advertisement

Hannah Lewis’ Education and Career

Hannah Lewis was a volleyball player at Plano West High School. She went on to play on the volleyball team at Houston Christian University (formerly Houston Baptist University) for three seasons.

Advertisement

In 2020, Lewis received a BBA in Business Administration and Management. Soon after, she worked as a medical assistant for the family practice, Lewis Pain and Physical Medicine.

Hannah Lewis is now living in Massachusetts. However, her current work status is not known.

Hannah Lewis and Bailey Zappe’s Relationship

Bailey Zappe grew up in Victoria, Texas, before attending Houston Christian University in 2017. He met volleyball athlete Hannah Lewis there, and they’ve been together since.

Advertisement

Two and a half years into their relationship, Zappe transferred to Western Kentucky University for the 2021 season. During that time, the quarterback and his girlfriend continued their relationship long distance.

Also Read: Meet Remi Martinii, Indiana Pacers Star, Buddy Hield’s Girlfriend

After the Patriots selected Zappe in the 2022 NFL draft, Lewis also moved to Massachusetts. Their relationship survived the long distance, and they are still going strong.