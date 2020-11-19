About Mary Bruce Age 37 Years Birth May 23, 1983 Washington, DC Gender Female Spouse Phil Children George Parents Charles Bruce Alumni National Cathedral School, DC, Washington University

Mary Bruce has kept ABC News viewers up to date about the latest political happenings in Washington, D.C., for over a decade. But this congressional correspondent has rarely given much insight into her personal life. While she does share pictures of her family and husband, not much is known about Bruce’s family. Her longtime viewers are curious about her husband and son. So, we’ve got details about Mary Bruce’s family here.

Mary Bruce’s Family

Mary Bruce was born on May 23, 1983 in Washington, D.C., where she also grew up. She is one of two daughters born to Charles Bruce and his wife.

Mary’s parents, sister, and siblings often feature on her social media. But she has rarely identified them.

Mary Bruce’s Career

After graduating from D.C.’s National Cathedral School, Bruce studied history and Spanish at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. She later returned to her hometown, joining ABC News in 2006.

Based in the Washington, D.C., bureau, she started as a desk assistant, moving up through the ranks of general assignment reporter, White House producer, and multi-platform reporter. She was promoted to senior congressional correspondent in 2017.

Bruce has been at the top of all White House coverage since 2015. Not only has she conducted interviews in the halls of Capitol Hill, she has reported on the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election, the fight for health care reform, and the confirmation of Justice Gorsuch.

Previously, she was on former President Obama’s re-election campaign trail. She helped produce ABC’s presidential debates.

Mary Bruce’s Husband

According to several sites, Mary Bruce is married to one Duane Moore. He is reportedly an investment banker, and they met in 2010.

However, the Mary Bruce and Duane Moore who are married are an entirely different couple. ABC correspondent Mary Bruce is married to a man only identified as Phil, whose birthday is on Valentine’s Day.

They married on September 7, 2013. Phil often features on Bruce’s Instagram account, where she and her associates have called him Phil.

9.7 then and now #fiveyears A post shared by Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) on Sep 7, 2018 at 4:40pm PDT

They have a son who was born in June 2018. Her known associates have identified him as George in Instagram comments.