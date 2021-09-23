“Teen Mom OG” Star, Maci Bookout McKinney Announces Pregnancy with Twins

It’s going to be double, double toil and trouble for Maci Bookout McKinney and her brood pretty soon! The Teen Mom OG star recently spoke about expanding the family though adoption in the future. However, Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney are about to welcome new additions to their family sooner than they anticipated. If you’re following the Teen Mom on her official social media pages, you’d know what we’re talking about. Maci Bookout is expecting twins!

Maci Bookout McKinney Announces Pregnancy

On season 9 of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout has opened up a lot about her family and mental health struggles. Recently, she told her mother about suffering from trauma after witnessing the shooting.

While fans admire her tenacity to stay strong and being with her family, there’s another thing that caught their eye. Fans think Maci Bookout and her mom are identical enough to pass for twins.

But that’s not the kind of twinning the reality star’s family is preparing for currently. On September 22, Maci took to her official social media pages to share news about her pregnancy. And the mother of three is expecting twins.

As of this writing, comments on the pregnancy announcement has been turned off. The adorable picture of the sonogram is flanked by two baby onesies that showed Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney’s surprise at finding out they are expecting twins.

Fans would recall that not long ago, Maci had spoken about having more children. But she and Taylor were considering adoption instead of having more biological children. That plan was for the distant future as Maci confessed that they don’t have enough time at the moment to divert to the adoption process.

However, they had a surprise change of plans, it appears. Maci and Taylor are yet to reveal when the twins are due but Teen Mom fans are excited for her.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jayde on May 29, 2015. Their son, Maverick, was born on May 31, 2016, few months before the couple tied the knot. Maci’s eldest child, Bentley Cadence, was born on October 27, 2008 from her relationship with estranged ex, Ryan Edwards.