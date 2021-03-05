About Saxony Dipo Known As Saxony Record, Saxony Whalen Age 37 Years Birth August 16, 1983 Spouse Sean Whalen 21st Feb 2021 - now Children Tyne Siblings Evan Dipo, Taylor Dipo Parents Scott Dipo, Jevine Lane Address Utah Owns Sink or Swim (founded 2009), Chattel Staging and Design (founded 2014) Alumni Brighton High School, University of Utah Works For Equity Real Estate LLC (works as realtor since 2015) Worked for Citadel Financial Group/Avid Mortgage (2003-06) Wells Fargo Bank (2007-11)

Sean Whalen is an entrepreneur and author with multiple ventures. His latest project is a podcast with his newlywed wife, Saxony Whalen. The hosts of The Sean & Sax Show have given glimpses of their married life and blended family on social media. But social media users are curious about the woman married to Sean Whalen. So, we reveal who Sean Whalen’s wife is in Saxony Whalen’s wiki.

Saxony Whalen’s Family

Born Saxony Dipo on August 16, 1983, she is a native of Utah. Her parents, Scott Dipo and Jevine Lane, are separated and her mother remarried.

Saxony, who went by Saxony Record, grew up alongside her brothers, Evan Dipo and Taylor Dipo, and her sister, Chiara Lane. Saxony was celebrating becoming an aunt with the birth of Taylor’s daughter in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Whalen (@seanwwhalen)

Saxony Whalen’s Kids

Saxony has two sons from a previous relationship. Her older son, Tyne, and the younger one often feature on her social media.

Saxony had been a single mom for around six years before she met Sean Whalen. Sean has three children from a previous relationship and seems to have adopted his blended family as well.

Saxony Whalen’s Career

After graduating from Brighton High School in 2001, Saxony had a job as a loan officer at Citadel Financial Group/Avid Mortgage from 2003 to 2006. She later worked in multiple roles at Wells Fargo Bank from 2007 to 2011.

Whalen began her business, Sink Or Swim, in 2009. The company provides real estate design and staging services.

She founded a similar company, Chattel Staging & Design, in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by s a 𝗫𝗢 n y w h a l e n (@thegoldensax)

Saxony was also attending the University of Utah in 2014. She was studying business administration until 2016. Saxony Whalen is also a realtor based in Sandy and Salt Lake City. She has been working with Equity Real Estate, LLC since 2015.

Saxony Whalen and Sean Whalen’s Relationship

Saxony Dipo and Sean Whalen married on February 21, 2021. Before their wedding, they began their podcast, The Sean & Sax Show, on February 16.