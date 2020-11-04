Laura Okmin Wiki: Facts about the NFL Analyst on Fox Sports

About Laura M. Okmin Age 51 Years Birth July 10, 1969 Kansas City, Missouri Gender Female Spouse Paul Russell (Undisclosed duration),

Michael Hagerty (Current sopuse) Parents Lynne Okmin Address Nashville, Tennessee Owns GALvanize Alumni University of Kansas (School of Journalism and Mass Communication) Works For Fox Sports (2002-till now) Book Mommy Has Cancer Worked at CNN Sports TNT/TBS Sports (2002-03)

Laura Okmin is the popular NFL analyst and sportscaster on Fox Sports who has been inspiring generations of sportscasters for over 25 years. Not only does Okmin awe on the sidelines of games, but she also mentors female sportscasters on how to make it in the business. She has caught the eye of many sports viewers who want to know who the impressive reporter is. This Laura Okmin wiki will reveal more on the GALvanizing lady.

Laura Okmin’s Family

Laura M. Okmin was born on July 10, 1969 in Kansas City, Missouri and has lived in Chicago, Illinois. She currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Laura is the daughter of Lynne Okmin. Her mother passed away years ago of cancer.

Advertisement

Seeing her mother battle cancer has shaped Laura’s life in many ways. She shares her mother’s experiences on social media and published the 2002 children’s book, Mommy Has Cancer.

Laura Okmin’s Career

Luara Okmin graduated from the University of Kansas School of Journalism and Mass Communication. From there on, she embarked on a career in sports broadcasting that spanned over two decades.

She initially worked locally in Alabama and Tennessee before getting national broadcasts. She even worked in Chicago.

Okmin covered the Braves and Thrashers and the NBA Playoffs for TNT/TBS Sports (2002-2003). Before that, she had a five-year stint at CNN Sports reporting and host-anchoring shows like Page One and NBA Today.

Okmin has been with Fox Sports since 2002. She is the premiere NBA analyst on the network and a popular play-by-play announcer.

Advertisement

She also mentors other female sportscasters through her initiative, GALvanize. Okmin conducts bootcamps, workshops, and speaking engagements for women in sports. She also gives media training to athletes.

Okmin also owns a production company with her husband. On top of that, she sits on the Board of Trustees of the University of Kansas William Allen White Journalism School and is on the advisory board of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission.

Advertisement

Laura Okmin’s Relationships

The sportscaster was married to one Paul Russell for two decades. She went by Laura Okmin Russell when she published her children’s book.

Okmin and her ex divorced at some point after that. She is currently married to Michael Hagerty, and they live in Tennessee.

She is usually very private about her personal life and not much is known about her husband. They, however, co-run their production company, Okerty Entertainment.