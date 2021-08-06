About Brittany Bell Age 30 Years Birth April 10, 1991 Nashville, Tennessee Gender Female Spouse Terran Kirksey (6th Mar 2015 - now) Siblings Sean Bell Jr. Parents Sean Bell Sr., Retha Bell Alumni Mississippi State University Works For ABC7NY as weather reporter Worked for WMC-TV (freelancing) KHBS (2012) WAPT (2013-17) ABC 11 (2017-20)

New York has a new storm chaser in town and they are already in love with her! Brittany Bell came to WABC from North Carolina. The experienced meteorologist has worked in different markets and was a beloved part of Raleigh’s community at ABC 11. Her story of becoming a weatherwoman is an interesting one and motivating to young meteorologists of the current generation. We trace her rising career in this Brittany Bell wiki.

Brittany Bell’s Family

Brittany Bell was born on April 10, 1991 and is a native of Nashville, Tennessee. She is one of two children born to Sean Bell Sr. and Retha Bell.

Brittany’s mother, Retha Bell, is a US military veteran. She currently works in the Shelby County school district. Her father, Sean C. Bell, is the CEO of 4 Bells and Associates, a truckload carriers company.

Brittany’s brother, Sean Bell Jr., is a flight dispatcher for a commercial airlines company. He became a certified flight instructor in July.

Brittany Bell’s Career

The weather both intrigued and scared Brittany Bell as a child. What cemented her future career was the Nashville F3 tornado of 1998 when Brittany was only miles away from the twister in school.

Meteorologists portrayed the calm before, during and after the storm on TV screens and Bell was drawn to be the voice of calm in harshest weather. She attended Mississippi State University where she was part of the Great Plains storm chase.

She earned her BS in meteorology in 2012. By then she had already acquired weather broadcast experience freelancing for WMC-TV.

She got her start in the Arkansas station, KHBS. In 2013, she returned to Mississippi to work at Jackson’s WAPT morning timeslot.

Bell came to North Carolina in 2017, bringing the latest weather updates to the Raleigh-Durham area on ABC 11. While there, she also filled in on GMA and World News Tonight.

But after four years of becoming a part of the local community, Bell bid farewell to station this year. The weather team at ABC7NY welcomed Bell in July 2021.

Brittany Bell’s Husband

Brittany Bell married fellow meteorologist, Terran Kirksey on March 6. 2015. Kirksey was part of the weather team at Greensboro’s WFMY.

He attended Mississippi State at the same time as Bell and was also based in the Jackson, Mississippi area before coming to North Carolina. He left WFMY this year to follow his wife on her new job. He hasn’t joined a new station himself yet.