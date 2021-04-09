Brian Harman is displaying stellar skills at Augusta National while former golf pro Butch Harmon is sharing his takes on the current Augusta class. Given their similar career profiles, golf fans wonder if the rising golf pro and the current instructor to many Tour stars are related. Butch Harmon comes from a family of established coaches. It’s only natural for fans to search if more pros run in the family. We reveal if there is a connection besides golf between Brian Harman and Butch Harmon.

Brian Harman Is Not Related to Butch Harmon

Butch Harmon (born on August 28, 1943) is the son of the late professional golfer, Claude Harmon Sr. Butch and his siblings were born and raised in New Rochelle, New York.

Butch and his brothers Craig and Bill are established golf coaches. Their brother Dick, who passed away in 2006, was a top golf instructor, as well. The brothers were all married with kids, but it’s unclear if Claude Harmon’s grandchildren are involved in the sport, too.

There’s no evidence of the Harmon family having any familial connection to Brian Harman and his parents. Even their last names are spelled differently.

Brian Harman is the son of Eric and Nancy Harman. While Dick Harmon is survived by his wife, Nancy, she is not Brian Harman’s mother.

Moreover, Harman doesn’t have a connection to New York. He was born on January 19, 1987 in Georgia.