Lea Michele’s Husband: Zandy Reich Wiki, Age, Education, Family and Facts to Know

About Zandy Reich Known As Alexander Reich Age 36 Years Birth January 23, 1983 Gender Male Spouse Lea Michele March 2019 - Present Siblings Spencer Reich Parents Abraham Reich, Sherri Engelman Reich Nationality American Job President Alumni University of Pennsylvania, William Penn Charter School Works For AYR Hometown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

After much heartbreak, Lea Michele has found her other half. Zandy Reich is the lucky guy who gets to call himself Lea Michele’s husband as of 2019. While he shies away from the spotlight that’s always focused on Lea, we can’t help our curiosity to know more about him. So we’ve got Zandy Reich’s wiki for all there is to know about the man happily married to Lea Michele.

Zandy Reich Is from Pennsylvania

Born Alexander Reich on January 23, 1983, this native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania goes by Zandy Reich. His parents, Abraham Reich and Sherri Engelman Reich, are well-known Philadelphians.

Zandy’s father is the son of Holocaust survivors and the first to graduate college in his family. After studying at the University of Connecticut, Abraham Reich put his psychology research behind to study law at Temple University. He was joined by his wife, Sherri Engelman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after the couple graduated together in 1974, Abraham joined the firm Fox Rothschild, where he is now a distinguished attorney specializing in litigation. He also teaches law at the University of Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Abraham and Sherri raised their two sons, Spencer and Zandy, in Philadelphia, where Zandy attended William Penn Charter School.

Don’t Miss: Carl Thomas Dean Wiki, Facts You Need to Know About Dolly Parton’s Husband

Reich Attended University of Pennsylvania

A high school athlete, Zandy played baseball, basketball, soccer, and lacrosse in his teens. When it came time for college, he chose lacrosse. Zandy fielded offers from the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth College lacrosse teams.

Advertisement

Ultimately Penn, the Ivy League college, won out. After graduating from Penn Charter in 2001, Zandy played lacrosse in college and was co-captain of the Quakers’ lacrosse team during his time at Penn.

He graduated in 2005 with a degree in economics and gained some work experience in the job market before returning to Penn. This time, he acquired a degree in finance and management from Wharton in 2012.

Zandy’s older brother and Duke University graduate, Spencer, also earned an MBA from Wharton.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Darren Le Gallo Wiki, Facts About Amy Adams’ Husband

Reich Is the President of an Apparel Company

After completing his undergrad studies at Penn, Zandy Reich was hired by Goldman Sachs’ equities division. One summer while he was at Wharton, he spent three months in Zimbabwe working at Renaissance Capital.

Soon after graduating from Wharton, Reich set up base in New York working for the NY-based Theory clothing label. In his three years there, he had managed the business strategy and development wing.

Since 2016, he has moved to the women’s apparel brand AYR, which stands for All Year Round and is pronounced “air.” Lea Michele is a fan and has worn many pieces from clothing company whose president is her husband.

Also Read: Cooke Maroney Wiki, Facts About Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband

Reich and Michele Were Friends before They Dated

Lea Michele’s relationships have never failed to attract attention. Her Glee costars, Cory Monteith and Matthew Morrison, were among her most famous loves.

She was first romantically linked to AYR president Zandy Reich in 2017. But we later learned that they go way back.

“They were introduced by Lea’s best friend, Stephanie Levinson. Zandy is best friends with Stephanie’s husband, so they all know and love each other,” a friend of the actress’ said when Michele announced her engagement.

They kept their relationship on the down-low and after a year together, Zandy proposed to her with a massive sparkler in April 2018. Lea blinded her Instagram followers showing off the huge rock Zandy designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas when she announced their engagement.

Michele and Reich tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in an intimate ceremony in Northern California. Glee creator and Michele’s close friend, Ryan Murphy, officiated their wedding. Her Glee costars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin were also in attendance. Spencer was his brother’s best man.

Don’t Miss: Charles Isaacs Wiki, Facts About the Stockbroker and Gabrielle Carteris’ Husband