Zach Wilson is a football quarterback for the New York Jets. He is rumored to be dating a TikTok star after the two were seen together in June 2022 as they watched a Yankees game. In September, a photo of him and his alleged girlfriend appeared on social media. This led to a flurry of speculation. After Wilson’s breakup with his former girlfriend, Abbey Gile, his followers are curious to know more about his new rumored girlfriend. So we reveal more about Zach Wilson’s rumored girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, in this wiki.

Nicolette Dellanno’s Family

Nicolette Dellanno was born on December 15, 2001, to Robert and Kathy Dellanno in Colts Neck, New Jersey. She has a younger sister named Sophia.

Her late grandfather, Mario Dellanno, served in the U.S. Army and later started his business, R & M Richards. He and his sons also operated Pazzo, a premiere Italian restaurant in Red Bank.

Nicolette Dellanno’s Education and Career

Zach Wilson’s rumored girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, went to Red Bank High School until 2020. Her current education status is not known.

At the young age of three, Dellanno already had an early passion for dancing and singing. Later, she became involved in acting showcases and enjoyed roles in Annie, Alice in Wonderland, and Li’l Abner.

Dellanno used to dance competitively and has even been in the Nutcracker. Also, she has modeled for Target, Alex Toy Co., and various other clothing companies.

She has 251k TikTok followers and 42.2k Instagram followers, making her a social media influencer. Her songwriting and music video-making efforts are yet another achievement.

Zach Wilson’s Relationships

Zach Wilson was earlier romantically involved with Abbey Gile. However, their relationship reportedly ended after Gile claimed that the footballer had an affair with an unnamed pal of his mom’s.

After his break up, the football pro and Dellanno were first linked in June, when the two attended a Yankees game and were photographed together.

Wilson also appeared in Dellanno’s Instagram post in September 2022, which she captioned, “lil recap.”

However, the rumored couple, who follow each other on Instagram, have never openly spoken about their relationship.